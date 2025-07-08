China Resurrects A Soviet Water-Skimming Plane Design In Secret

First spied by Naval News and now confirmed by pictures on social media, Ekranoplans might seem like a bit of an awkward design at first. Why bother skimming just above the surface of the sea when a normal plane can just fly tens of thousands of feet in the air? Indeed, the relative obscurity of the aircraft means that most operators have reached that very conclusion. No military has used an ekranoplan except the Soviet Union. They are, however, on the verge of a comeback. Several civilian startups are looking to bring the design back for shipping purposes, and right now, the Pentagon is toying with the idea of bringing them into service. The WIG design does have a couple of advantages that, in the current strategic environment, start to look very enticing.

A wing works by directing the flow of air over it at speed, which creates lift. That's nice, but ekranoplans go further by intentionally bouncing the air beneath the wing down towards the surface, which then bounces that air back up into the wing again (a "ground effect"). That's a bunch of additional lift available at much lower speeds, meaning it's much more fuel efficient than a typical plane. The catch, of course, is that the vehicle needs to stay super low to benefit from that ground effect.

Over land, that's pretty useless, since trees exist. But over sea, at least in calm waters, this is feasible, which is why Soviet designs were all seaborne. That made for a vehicle that was faster than a boat (since boats have to slog through the actual water), more fuel efficient than a plane, and flew too low to be seen by radar as a bonus. Best of all, they set down and took off from the sea itself. In the near future, that could matter a lot.