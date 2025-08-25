How Does Subaru's Hands-Free Driving Assist Work?

The Subaru Outback is boxy, big, and may not be the best-looking thing on the road, but it has gotten smarter, thanks to the upgraded EyeSight Advanced Driver Assistance System, which the company claims now allows you to drive "hands-free" on some highways. Of course, depending on where you live, you might not be allowed to literally take your hands off the wheels.

Subaru is aiming to make highway driving hassle-free with the introduction of its Hands-Free Driving Assist, which is a part of the brand's EyeSight system. The Japanese automaker recently announced that the 2026 Subaru Outback will feature the fifth generation of its EyeSight ADAS technology, which includes Hands-Free Driving Assist capable of controlling the car at speeds of up to 85 mph. This is a level 2 autonomous driving system that can slow down, navigate curves, and change lanes at this speed.

So, how did Subaru pull this off? The company says that the Gen 5 EyeSight system has three new front cameras as well as new radar sensors to enable level 2 autonomous driving. Two of the three cameras are placed near the rearview mirror, and the system is also equipped with a new wide-angle mono camera which can detect cyclists and pedestrians. Subaru aims to reduce driver fatigue on long highway driving sessions with the latest EyeSight technology, which the company claims has been installed in over a million vehicles since its introduction over a decade ago.