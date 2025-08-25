How Does Subaru's Hands-Free Driving Assist Work?
The Subaru Outback is boxy, big, and may not be the best-looking thing on the road, but it has gotten smarter, thanks to the upgraded EyeSight Advanced Driver Assistance System, which the company claims now allows you to drive "hands-free" on some highways. Of course, depending on where you live, you might not be allowed to literally take your hands off the wheels.
Subaru is aiming to make highway driving hassle-free with the introduction of its Hands-Free Driving Assist, which is a part of the brand's EyeSight system. The Japanese automaker recently announced that the 2026 Subaru Outback will feature the fifth generation of its EyeSight ADAS technology, which includes Hands-Free Driving Assist capable of controlling the car at speeds of up to 85 mph. This is a level 2 autonomous driving system that can slow down, navigate curves, and change lanes at this speed.
So, how did Subaru pull this off? The company says that the Gen 5 EyeSight system has three new front cameras as well as new radar sensors to enable level 2 autonomous driving. Two of the three cameras are placed near the rearview mirror, and the system is also equipped with a new wide-angle mono camera which can detect cyclists and pedestrians. Subaru aims to reduce driver fatigue on long highway driving sessions with the latest EyeSight technology, which the company claims has been installed in over a million vehicles since its introduction over a decade ago.
Other features in Subaru's Gen 5 Eyesight
Subaru's EyeSight driver-assistance system was already considered one of the best in its previous iteration, performing strongly in an AAA study. Gen 5 of EyeSight, which we called "top of its class" in our review of the 2025 Subaru Forester Hybrid, has a whole host of features, which include adaptive cruise control with lane centering, lane departure warning, and automatic emergency steering.
The system's cameras also scan the road for potential hazards and can apply the brakes or limit engine output through its pre-collision braking and pre-collision throttle management features. The system, Subaru claims, can also change lanes efficiently and safely, and even check blind spots to ensure that there isn't a speeding vehicle in the other lane. Adding to its smart tag is the automatic emergency stop assistance, which will move the car to the emergency stopping lane if it detects that the driver is unresponsive. It can even call emergency services.
EyeSight Gen 5 also warns the driver of obstacles that appear on the side of the road that may not be visible to the driver, and has sonar sensors to detect objects right behind the vehicle. Subaru hopped on the bandwagon of steering wheel haptic feedback, too, so drivers can now get alerts delivered straight to their hands. Overall, the new EyeSight seems to be a step forward in safety and convenience.