How Much Power Does A V10-Swapped Lincoln Continental Make? Builders Hit The Dyno To Find Out

Unless you can get your hands on one of the ultra-rare suicide-door examples, the tenth-generation Lincoln Continental was never a particularly cool car. Heck, even with the suicide doors, it's really only cool to a small group of enthusiasts, and there's a pretty good chance they won't notice it driving down the road, either. A V8 swap might help, but if you're already building your own, why not go one step further and give it a V10 instead?

Well, as our friends at the Build It Yourself channel found out the hard way, even with a shop and all the right tools, shoving a V10 in there is a lot harder than it may sound. For some reason, Ford's engineers didn't think to make room in the engine bay for the old gasoline V10 found in the F-250. Ridiculous, right? And yet, they soldiered on, and the result sounds so much better than you could have possibly imagined. Seriously.

They also used a few Mustang parts to make the Continental rear-wheel drive and gave it a manual transmission yanked from a GT500, because why not? Better is a matter of personal taste, but at the very least, those changes make it a much more interesting car. The question is, though, as awesome as this build is, how much power does it actually make? One month and one dyno visit later, we now have our answer.