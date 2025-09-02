Which EV Would You Buy If Gasoline Magically Disappeared Overnight?

Whether you like it or not, electric vehicles are the future of the automotive industry. Even if the oil and gas industry was able to buy a few years of special treatment from Republicans, the entire rest of the world is moving toward EVs, and it's only a matter of time before gas-powered cars are a novelty for enthusiasts, just like horses are now. Yes, that means Car Guys will be the new Horse Girls, but it also isn't something that will happen overnight.

By the time it no longer makes sense to buy an ICE car, all the associated tech will probably have made some serious advances, from batteries to charging infrastructure. Right now, you've got time to hold out for better EVs. But what if you didn't have time? What if, somehow, gasoline magically disappeared overnight, and suddenly, the only way to get around was to buy an EV right now?

Of course, if that actually happened, our old friend the law of supply and demand would send EV prices through the roof because there are simply too few EVs in the U.S. to meet that sudden demand, but we're also talking about a hypothetical situation involving magic here, so let's just ignore that minor inconvenience to keep things interesting and fun instead of overwhelming and nightmarish.