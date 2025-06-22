This Automaker Leads The Industry For Recalls In 2025 So Far

Folks at the Blue Oval definitely had something to be blue about when the recall numbers started coming in for 2025. Despite continued efforts to improve quality in recent years, including some key leadership changes, Ford still continues leading the industry — by far — in the total number of recall campaigns. If that doesn't change by the end of December, it will mean Ford has issued the most recalls in the auto industry for four out of the past five years.

This year, per CarEdge, Ford had issued 51 separate recalls through May 15, 2025, with those campaigns affecting about 1.8 million Ford and Lincoln vehicles. The automaker was then at it again at the end of May: Ford just recalled 1.1 million trucks for busted rearview cameras. This makes for a stark difference compared to Ford's rivals. The company with the next highest recall total through mid-May was the Volkswagen Group, which had tallied 14 recall campaigns during the time. Even Stellantis, after leading all automakers in recall campaigns last year, seems to have gotten things under better control this year, tying General Motors with 11 recall campaigns at this point in the year.