Ford Made $50.2 Billion Last Quarter, But Tariffs And Rampant Recalls Are Eating Its Lunch

Ford's been on a wild ride this year. It's been a grand slam record for recalls — Ford has issued over 80 so far in 2025 — but those call-backs don't seem to be affecting sales much, as Ford hit record revenue in the second quarter of 2025 to the tune of $50.2 billion. Thanks in part to the Blue Oval stretching its Friends & Family discount to all of its customers earlier this year and then expanding to the "zero-zero-zero" summer sales event that offers customers zero percent down, zero percent interest for 48 months, and zero payments for the first 90 days. That revenue didn't mean much however, as Ford posted a $36 million second-quarter net loss thanks to recall costs and higher-than-expected tariffs. From Bloomberg:

Adjusted earnings before interest and taxes fell 22 percent to $2.1 billion. Revenue in the quarter rose 5 percent to a record $50.2 billion as U.S. sales improved. "We recorded our fourth consecutive quarter of year-over-year cost improvement, excluding the impact of tariffs, building on progress we made last year when we closed roughly $1.5 billion of our competitive cost gap in material cost," CFO Sherry House said in a statement. "Our balance sheet keeps getting stronger, further enabling our ability to invest in areas of strength. We are remaking Ford into a higher-growth, higher-margin and more durable business — and allocating capital where we can compete, win and grow." Ford now expects full-year adjusted EBIT of $6.5 billion to $7.5 billion. The company previously forecast $7 billion to $8.5 billion before withdrawing that guidance in May amid uncertainty around President Donald Trump's tariffs.

Ford's sales improved thanks to U.S. sales, but tariffs might make that more difficult. Ford CEO Jim Farley told Bloomberg that Trump's tariffs actually favor foreign automakers over U.S. based ones. Ford adjusted its prediction for its 2025 tariff bill to $2 billion–$500 million more than previous predicted. Farley told Bloomberg that, as of now, auto tariffs will lead to cars like a Louisville-built Ford Escape costing $5,000 than a Toyota RAV4 built in Georgetown Kentucky.

Changing emissions laws, tariffs on raw goods like steel and wildly different EV model demands all pose a challenge to automakers, but especially Ford, which keeps having to spend money on cars its already sold. So maybe stop doing that Ford? I'm having flashes of the 70s and 80s, when U.S. automakers were building fundamentally less attractive products and then moaned for protectionist policies to keep Americans buying their crap. It didn't work out great then, but maybe it will now?