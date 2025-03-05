Volkswagen ID EVERY1 Concept Previews An Adorable $22,000 Electric Hatchback

The ID EVERY1 is built on an updated version of Volkswagen's modular MEB platform, which will be shared with production versions of the ID 2all and the ID Concept GTI. A newly developed electric motor sends 94 horsepower to the ID EVERY1's front wheels, which VW says is enough to propel the ID EVERY1 to an 81-mph top speed. While there's no word on the size of the battery in this thing, VW says it has "at least" 155 miles of range.

Including the ID EVERY1, Volkswagen is bringing nine new models to market by 2027, four of which are EVs that will ride on this new MEB platform. The first of these models to go on sale will be the ID 2all in 2026, which will be an entry into Europe's €25,000 class. The ID EVERY1 will go into production in 2027 with a target price of €20,000, or just under $22,000. Both form VW's new Urban Car Family, a push by the automaker to offer more vehicles in the high volume segment. Kai Grünitz, member of the Volkswagen Brand Board of Management, says the ID EVERY1 represents VW's commitment to putting people first by offering something for everyone. "For future models, we talk about Customer Defined Vehicles. The ID. EVERY1 shows that we are putting our customers, their wishes, interests and preferences at the centre of vehicle development more consistently than ever," Grünitz said.

There's no word on whether or not the ID EVERY1 will come to the U.S. but it's doubtful, especially considering its small size. It's a shame too, since VW could really use a cheap EV here in States.