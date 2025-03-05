Volkswagen ID EVERY1 Concept Previews An Adorable $22,000 Electric Hatchback
Volkswagen sells just two electric cars here in the United States. There's the ID 4 crossover that introduced our market to the brand's new lineup EVs, and the recently introduced retro-styled ID Buzz minivan. Neither are really an entry-level model, and it doesn't look as if that lack of a small and affordable EV will change anytime soon for us here in America. In Europe things are different as the brand has a larger lineup of EVs ranging from the small ID 3 to the ID 7 sedan (which we were gonna get) and ID 7 Tourer. That EV lineup will expand soon as the brand is previewing an upcoming small urban EV with an adorable new concept called the ID EVERY1.
Cute and quirky
No matter what angle you view the ID EVERY1 from, it's cute. And it's seriously tiny. At just 152.8 inches long, it's 16 inches shorter than a current eighth-generation GTI and 15 inches shorter than the smallest EV the brand sells in Europe, the ID 3. Its 58.7 inch height and 71.5 inch width make it about an inch taller and wider than the GTI, though. At the front, there's distinctive LED headlights and DRLs with a stylized grille panel in the center. VW says the lights are capable of entry and exit animations, which are emphasized by the smile-like design of the lower front and rear bumpers.
Big 19-inch wheels fill the wheel arches, while the body adheres to da Vinci's "golden ratio" with a 2/5:3/5 split between the windows and the ID EVERY1's body surfaces. The black window surround is also a nod to the original GTI and the Up! city car, and the golden ratio approach also helped make the rear window of the ID EVERY1 flatter than the bumper below it. More design magic includes a "flying roof concept" that resulted in the center part of the roof that runs the length of the car being lower than the outer surfaces, and the rear center brake light being integrated into the VW badge. Volkswagen says both of these design elements help with aerodynamics and range.
Functionally modern interior
The interior of the ID EVERY1 is simple but not minimalist or boring. There's a two-spoke squircle steering wheel with square controls for various functions. The square design of those buttons is also mimicked elsewhere like on the mirror adjustment controls, the driver's door and on a small removable bluetooth speaker that's set between the seats. Behind the steering wheel VW opted for an integrated display set into the dash rather than a typical freestanding gauge housing. Aside from that, there's the usual center infotainment display that dominates the dash.
There are two unique features of the interior that hopefully make it to production. One is the front passenger side of the dash, which VW designed to be variable. For instance, someone sitting there could snap a tablet into a built-in rail, or attach a shelf that VW says could be used as a table, which is brilliant if you want to eat in the car or get some work done.
The second and most unique interior feature is the center console. In addition to being a normal armrest, it's built on rails and can slide fore and aft. Integrated shelves can be deployed for use by front and rear passengers, mimicking a feature found on the ID Buzz.
Just a small part of VW's future EV plans
The ID EVERY1 is built on an updated version of Volkswagen's modular MEB platform, which will be shared with production versions of the ID 2all and the ID Concept GTI. A newly developed electric motor sends 94 horsepower to the ID EVERY1's front wheels, which VW says is enough to propel the ID EVERY1 to an 81-mph top speed. While there's no word on the size of the battery in this thing, VW says it has "at least" 155 miles of range.
Including the ID EVERY1, Volkswagen is bringing nine new models to market by 2027, four of which are EVs that will ride on this new MEB platform. The first of these models to go on sale will be the ID 2all in 2026, which will be an entry into Europe's €25,000 class. The ID EVERY1 will go into production in 2027 with a target price of €20,000, or just under $22,000. Both form VW's new Urban Car Family, a push by the automaker to offer more vehicles in the high volume segment. Kai Grünitz, member of the Volkswagen Brand Board of Management, says the ID EVERY1 represents VW's commitment to putting people first by offering something for everyone. "For future models, we talk about Customer Defined Vehicles. The ID. EVERY1 shows that we are putting our customers, their wishes, interests and preferences at the centre of vehicle development more consistently than ever," Grünitz said.
There's no word on whether or not the ID EVERY1 will come to the U.S. but it's doubtful, especially considering its small size. It's a shame too, since VW could really use a cheap EV here in States.