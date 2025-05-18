Volkswagen's Decision To Keep The Electric GTI Front-Wheel Drive Is A Mistake

You can't get the Volkswagen GTI with a manual transmission anymore, but following its latest refresh, it does now come with actual buttons on the steering wheel again. So that's nice. I shouldn't be too mean, though, because the dual-clutch transmission is great, and the car itself really is an excellent hot hatch. You can also expect to see continued improvements over the next several years before the GTI inevitably goes electric. When that eventually happens, though, it will still be front-wheel drive, AutoExpress reports. And I would argue that's a mistake.

That information reportedly comes directly from current Volkswagen CEO Thomas Schäfer, who also implied the new GTI will show up around 2029 and offer some serious performance, telling AutoExpress, "At the end of the decade we will bring an electric Golf [GTI], and that will be a monster car." That sounds fun, especially when paired with his promise that it will be "exciting" to drive and AutoExpress's claim the electric GTI will most likely match the ID.3 GTX's 322 horsepower rating. The GTI just won't get the ID.3 GTX's rear-wheel drive, which is a shame.

As a Fiat 500e owner I'm no stranger to front-wheel-drive electric hatchbacks, and it's understandable that you'd assume someone who's still annoyed Volkswagen dropped the GTI's manual transmission (even though roughly half of GTI/R sales in the U.S. were manuals back when that was an option) would want Volkswagen to at least stick with front-wheel drive when it makes the GTI electric. My question to you, though, is why should the electric GTI stick with front-wheel drive?