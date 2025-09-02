This Is Absolutely The Coolest Rig I Saw At Overland Expo

What's the point in going off-roading if you can't bring a dozen of your best friends along for the ride? That's the idea behind the aptly named LongCruiser overlanding rig, and nothing embodies the spirit of overlanding better. Built from a real-deal limousine, this monster started life as a regular J80-series Lexus LX450 with a standard 215 horsepower 4.5-liter 1FZ inline six engine, but don't worry, that's gone now. More about that later. Originally built in the mid-1990s, this machine allegedly ferried around all manor of well-to-do folks in Brooklyn, New York. According to the dude who owns it now, Biggie Smalls once rode in it, and it has a 29-foot driveshaft with three carrier bearings to get all that power to the rear axle.

Full Disclosure: I attended Overland Expo MTN West in an official capacity as part of my Sales Director duties for Land Moto. The company paid for my travel, food, lodging, and passes to the Expo. None of this changes my opinion of the event, or this Land Cruiser, I would have loved it regardless.

All of the trappings of its former limousine life are still intact, as the truck still carries a massive wrap-around couch inside over real-deal granite tile floors, a champagne fridge, and a gigantic television. The stretch is mostly there, though it doesn't look quite as fresh and clean as it once did. I find it funny that both ends built by Toyota are still looking pretty good, but the clumps of steel and bondo holding it together are pretty thrashed.

Bradley Brownell

Now the LongCruiser is out for partying.