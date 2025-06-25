Toyota Makes A Land Cruiser Work Truck Now

So you're a contractor, hauling your plywood and lumber and tools from jobsite to jobsite, but you're sick and tired of the vans and pickups. You want something unique, something smaller than a lumbering half-ton but more dirt-capable than a Transit. Well, you're in luck, because Toyota is now offering an SUV just for you: A commercial-grade Land Cruiser, with two seats and a wide open cargo area cordoned off with a wire grate.

The new Land Cruiser Commercial, as Toyota is calling it, promises to be just what you're looking for. It's got five doors, two seats, and more off-road capability than a low-floor cargo van without the ultra-high ride height (and associated bed height) of a modern pickup truck. For the contractor with job sites located way off in the Adirondacks or the Appalachian mountains, you might not be able to ask for a better work truck fit. There's only one problem: If you live near either of those places, you can't get the Land Cruiser Commercial.