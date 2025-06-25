Toyota Makes A Land Cruiser Work Truck Now
So you're a contractor, hauling your plywood and lumber and tools from jobsite to jobsite, but you're sick and tired of the vans and pickups. You want something unique, something smaller than a lumbering half-ton but more dirt-capable than a Transit. Well, you're in luck, because Toyota is now offering an SUV just for you: A commercial-grade Land Cruiser, with two seats and a wide open cargo area cordoned off with a wire grate.
The new Land Cruiser Commercial, as Toyota is calling it, promises to be just what you're looking for. It's got five doors, two seats, and more off-road capability than a low-floor cargo van without the ultra-high ride height (and associated bed height) of a modern pickup truck. For the contractor with job sites located way off in the Adirondacks or the Appalachian mountains, you might not be able to ask for a better work truck fit. There's only one problem: If you live near either of those places, you can't get the Land Cruiser Commercial.
It's UK-only, for now
The Land Cruiser Commercial is built in the UK, for the UK. In fact, the islands have a history of upfitting Land Cruiser Prados into commercial vehicles — back in 2018, you could even get a two-door Prado with steel wheels as the first Commercial-grade variant of the truck. I didn't know about that Land Cruiser until today, and it's now a strong contender for my all-time dream garage. The new Commercial only comes in a five-door variant, one that shares the standard Cruiser's 2.8-liter turbodiesel engine, eight-speed transmission, and all-wheel-drive system, but maybe with some pressure on Toyota's UK branch we can get a version with those back doors welded shut. And, of course, a version for the United States.
It's unfortunate that this is only a UK model, because there's a chance it could really do well here. I won't guarantee its success — I reserve that for begging Honda for things — but plenty of American contractors are already ditching their rack-outfitted pickups for low-floor enclosed vans. There's room here for a happy medium, and the Land Cruiser Commercial could fill that void. You might just have to price it a little lower than the $71,900 that the Commercial commands across the pond.