The B-52 That Almost Hit A Plane Actually Almost Hit Another Plane Too

As the NTSB's prelim report lays out, the Minot airport does have some radar coverage, but only from all the way in the other Dakota. A radar station in Rapid City, South Dakota offers service to the ATC in Minot, and an operator from the former was in touch with the latter about all three planes. The trick here is that this works for overall management, but as happened here, breaks down once you get into the nitty gritty of specific landing movements.

There is no mirrored feed of the station's radar for the Minot operator to look at (although some small airports literally just have a live feed of a camera pointed at a nearby station's screen), so it's just up to verbal communication over the radio between the two towers. This got very complicated very quickly, as all three planes were talking to the ATC in Minot, who was in turn talking to the radar operator in Rapid City. This led to a big lag between a request and a response. Worse, it also led to a couple of commands going out to the wrong airplane. Oops.

It all came together in the worst way, but thankfully, the SkyWest pilot took evasive maneuvers just in time, and the B-52 didn't strike the Piper, either. Catastrophe just barely averted.

The prelim report stops short of casting any blame, but clearly this sort of thing can't happen again. Right now, the Big Beautiful Bill has allocated $12.5 billion to modernizing the entire system, but already USDOT is asking for $19 billion more. Even if that somehow happens, does any of that help the privately run towers, like the one at Minot?