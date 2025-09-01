Rolls-Royce Goes Full Flower Power With Blooming Petal Wheels On Spectre Inspired By Primavera
Rolls-Royce has done all sorts of special editions and one-off bespoke commissions with design elements inspired by nature, like the recent Phantom Cherry Blossom that featured 250,000 stitches in the headliner. With the company's latest limited-series creation, the Spectre Inspired by Primavera (the Italian word for spring), Rolls-Royce is going full flower power, even designing a new set of wheels that look like a blooming flower. Is it a bit silly to reveal a spring-inspired special edition less than a month before the last day of summer? Yes, but Rolls-Royce says first deliveries of the Primavera won't be until spring 2026, so I guess it's alright.
Says Rolls-Royce, the Spectre Inspired by Primavera "is a tribute to spring's fleeting beauty and the emotions it evokes," and that they have "carefully curated Bespoke details that evoke the feeling of the season: delicate, uplifting, and alive with promise." Three different variants are available — Blossom, Evanescent and Reverie — all of which have cherry blossom detailing and floral color schemes.
We love pinstripes, folks
All three Primavera Spectres have a hand-painted coachline with a cherry blossom in bloom on the front fenders just ahead of the door handle, with the wheel center pinstripe and brake calipers also painted in the same contrasting color. The 23-inch wheels are a brand new design just for this special edition, though hopefully Rolls-Royce offers them on other Spectres too. Though similar at first to the directional grooved wheels on the normal Spectre and Phantom, these ones have an even more aero disc–like look with seven directional "spokes" that Rolls says is like "petals gradually opening to meet the spring light – a subtle reference to nature's vitality."
The Blossom car is finished in stunning Velvet Orchid Metallic with Forge Yellow, Evanescent is painted Crystal over Arctic White with Turchese accents, and Reverie is my favorite of the three being Duck Egg Blue with Forge Yellow details. All three cars have Grace White as the main leather color; Blossom has Peony Pink as the secondary color and Forge Yellow piping, Evanescent has Turchese with Chartreuse piping, and Reverie pairs Charles Blue with Forge Yellow piping.
Created by lasers
In addition to the different curated color schemes inside, the Primavera cars have cherry blossom branches stitched into the headrests using a silhouette-based embroidery technique for the petals, and a cherry blossom motif on the illuminated treadplates. Spanning the dashboard is Blackwood trim that has a blooming cherry bough design that was created by "experimenting with 37 different laser densities to create a balanced contrast against the polished wood surface, followed by the development of a special sanding process that preserves the detail without diminishing the finish," Rolls-Royce says.
Rolls-Royce can do basically anything with its Starlight headliners, and the Primavera's focuses on a specific grouping of stars in the Northern Hemisphere: The 'Spring Triangle,' made up of Boötes, Leo and Virgo. You also get the Starlight doors that have 4,796 hand-placed stars, and an illuminated fascia at the top of the dash that has 5,500 individual stars. Rolls-Royce says the Spectre Inspired by Primavera is "available to commission" until the beginning of 2025.