Rolls-Royce Goes Full Flower Power With Blooming Petal Wheels On Spectre Inspired By Primavera

Rolls-Royce has done all sorts of special editions and one-off bespoke commissions with design elements inspired by nature, like the recent Phantom Cherry Blossom that featured 250,000 stitches in the headliner. With the company's latest limited-series creation, the Spectre Inspired by Primavera (the Italian word for spring), Rolls-Royce is going full flower power, even designing a new set of wheels that look like a blooming flower. Is it a bit silly to reveal a spring-inspired special edition less than a month before the last day of summer? Yes, but Rolls-Royce says first deliveries of the Primavera won't be until spring 2026, so I guess it's alright.

Says Rolls-Royce, the Spectre Inspired by Primavera "is a tribute to spring's fleeting beauty and the emotions it evokes," and that they have "carefully curated Bespoke details that evoke the feeling of the season: delicate, uplifting, and alive with promise." Three different variants are available — Blossom, Evanescent and Reverie — all of which have cherry blossom detailing and floral color schemes.