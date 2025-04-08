Rolls-Royce Phantom Cherry Blossom Has 250,000 Stitches In The Headliner And Sculptural 3D Embroidery

Japan's sakura cherry blossom season is in full swing (or full bloom, I should say), and to celebrate one Japanese Rolls-Royce client commissioned a custom Phantom Extended designed around the country's national flower. Simply called the Phantom Cherry Blossom, it is inspired by "the fleeting beauty of the sakura blooms" — the flowers only last for about a week. For centuries people in Japan have participated in the Hanami tradition, where family and friends gather for picnics or parties to view the flowers, and the client wanted their Rolls-Royce to capture their formative Hanami memories and act as a family heirloom that can be passed down through generations. The idea was first generated three years ago, and Rolls-Royce's designers traveled to Japan to meet with the customer and really experience the sakura culture.

On the outside the Phantom Cherry Blossom doesn't look that special, at least as un-special as a Phantom can. It's finished in Crystal over Arctic White paint, with a hand-painted black coachline that features a small cherry blossom on the front fender. Thankfully, the client went with the Phantom's optional disc wheels, and all of the chrome exterior trim is intact.