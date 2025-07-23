Trump Threatens To Ban European Car Sales If Drug Companies Don't Lower Prices Because That Makes Sense

Donald Trump has a lot of thoughts. Most of them don't make any sense, and the sentences themselves are often barely intelligible, but that doesn't mean he doesn't still have thoughts. If he were in memory care, like he probably should be, that would be one thing, but instead, he's our president, so his incoherent ramblings are once again the entire world's problem. For example, just this week, Trump said he'll ban European automakers from selling cars here if pharmaceutical companies don't lower their prices. You know, because that makes sense.

While speaking on lowering drug prices in the U.S., Trump said we need to get "the other countries to lift up their prices a little bit and to get the drug companies to put it to them. And if they don't, the drug companies will have [sic] lot of problems, and they are mostly agreed to it. And if the countries don't, then, as an example, if it's Europe, I'll say, 'That's OK. You're no longer allowed to sell cars in America. You're no longer allowed to have Mercedes, BMW, Volkswagen or any of the other many cars,' and they will say, 'Oh, I love the idea of lower drug prices for America. So you have to use that."

Now, it's worth noting that Europe is a continent, not a country, and the European Union is, well, a political union made up of many individual countries, but that also isn't the main point here. More importantly, he's saying he wants pharmaceutical companies to lower their prices in the U.S., and if they don't, he'll ban separate, unrelated companies — in this case, automakers — from doing business in the U.S. Apparently, it's BMW's responsibility to force Pfizer to lower its prices. Or something. Maybe the EU is supposed to force drug companies to lower their prices so the automakers don't get punished?