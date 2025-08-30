These Are The Best SUVs With Unbeatable Gas Mileage
Choosing which new car to buy often involves a laundry list of wants and needs. You might be looking for enough passenger space to transport your whole family. Another priority might involve performance (e.g., making sure you can accelerate fast enough during a morning commute). Yet, as the economy continues to fluctuate, fuel costs are always top of mind.
One recent study found that, beyond price, fuel economy is the most critical consideration, ranking higher than safety and technology. It makes sense since the one thing you are stuck with after making a buying decision is how far you can drive the vehicle on a tank of gas.
Know that fuel economy is where you have to make decisions about size of the vehicle, cargo space, sportiness, and even whether you go with FWD or AWD. Each of these choices can dramatically impact the MPG rating. Another factor has to consider is the availability of hybrid powertrains. These modern marvels still use a gas engine, but electrified assistance means impressive fuel economy. Of course, price for these high-MPG models is always a consideration as well.
Overall these top SUV picks are worth considering because they provide the passenger space and plenty of cargo room, but prioritize MPG over just about any other factor. While they will meet your needs for a vacation or a commute, these SUVs offer unbeatable fuel economy.
2025 Ford Escape
The 2025 Ford Escape — which also has a new 2026 model fresh off the blocks – is smaller than some of the SUVs in our round-up, but it's also sportier and pretty fun to drive. The 34 MPG highway rating for the FWD version is compelling despite the Escape having a sprightly turbocharged 1.5-liter inline-3 or 2.0-liter inline-4 engine. Those two engine sizes still have a lot of pep at 180-horsepower or 250-horsepower, respectively.
What does that mean in practical use? For commuters, you can expect to merge into traffic faster without as much lag. Since the Escape is not even close to a full-size SUV — in fact, none of the top SUVs for fuel economy are all that massive — you do have to sacrifice some cargo space. The rear compartment on the Escape is only 37.5 cubic feet.
One other consideration here has to do with choosing FWD or AWD. The FWD version is the one that has the best MPG rating of 34 highway (and 30 MPG combined). If you need better traction in winter, the AWD turbocharged 1.5-liter inline-3 has 28 MPG combined. Meanwhile, the sportier 2.0-liter inline-4 engine with AWD has only a 26 MPG rating combined.
Another important point to make about the Escape is that, unlike most of the best high MPG-rated SUVs around, this one is not a hybrid. You'll probably notice that right away in terms of sportiness thanks to the turbo engine and a general feel of punchiness.
2025 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid
Someday, far into the future, the 2025 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid will be used for actual off-roading and maybe even be driven across a riverbed. Someone will buy the 2025 model in 2035 or so and head out into the open tundra. For now, this hybrid with a combined fuel economy rating of 42 MPG for both city and highway will likely not see too much mud or dirt, especially at the new car price starting at just under $30,000.
At least you'll know it could climb a mountain pass with the AWD drivetrain and good ground clearance of eight inches. That's an important detail, because the ruggedness makes the Corolla Cross Hybrid stand out among other budget cars with great fuel economy. Available only in AWD, the rating for city driving is an exceptional 45 MPG. For highway driving, you can expect to hit about 38 MPG, which is still higher than many SUVs in this category.
One important consideration for commuters is to think long and hard about the engine size. The 2.0-liter inline-4 engine runs at 196 horsepower with a 0-60 rating of 9.2 seconds. That means the Corolla Cross Hybrid might feel underpowered. Let that sink in because there are times when this SUV will lag a bit when you need the quick acceleration. There's also a newer 2026 Corolla Cross model that's not a hybrid but is well worth checking out as well. It starts at just over $24,000.
2025 Lexus NX 350h AWD
One of the highest MPG ratings of any luxury SUV model around, the 2025 Lexus NX 350h AWD is rated at 39 MPG combined. However, that doesn't mean you have to sacrifice a smooth ride or creature comforts inside. As a hybrid, you can expect great fuel economy around town at 41 MPG city and still an acceptable rating for long road trips with 37 MPG highway.
What's most impressive? The 2025 Lexus NX 350h is still a luxury car with a 14-inch display, a comfortable seat with lumbar support that's adjustable in four ways, and headlights that adapt to the road as you drive. That's just not something you will find in a low-end budget car. If you are looking for a luxury hybrid that's not too massive, the NX is a good choice.
It's also worth mentioning that there's also a non-hybrid version of the NX that has a 2.4-liter turbocharged inline-4 engine. That will push you back in your seat a little on the morning commute to the office, even if the fuel economy drops to just 24 MPG combined.
2025 Kia Niro
Everything in life is a trade-off, but with the 2025 Kia Niro you are mainly sacrificing some cargo space and passenger seating for the phenomenal bonus of a great fuel economy rating. In fact, at 53 MPG combined, the Niro Hybrid EX is the highest fuel economy rating we've found.
However, with the rear seats folded down, you can still enjoy 63.7 cubic feet of cargo space and load up everything you need for a vacation and then some. In fact, at 14 feet long the Niro is almost the same length as the 2025 Chevrolet Trailblazer, which is 14.5 feet long.
What you won't experience is fast acceleration. That incredible fuel economy is due to the small 139 horsepower engine output, which goes from 0-60 in 8.9-seconds for the normal hybrid trim. There's also a question here about traction on slippery roads.
One way to save on fuel is to limit the powertrain to only FWD, since the engine is only powering two wheels. If you live in Texas with dry roads almost year-round that's not a big problem. If you live in Minnesota with snow and ice, you might consider an AWD model. One other big bonus is that the Niro is also cheap to insure.
2025 Chevrolet Trailblazer
The curiously undersized 2025 Chevrolet Trailblazer — which is about the same width and length as the Kia Niro — still lets you pack in plenty of cargo with 54.4 cubic feet of space if you fold the seats down. Yet, this well-designed SUV has a rugged, modern look with a respectable fuel economy rating of 33 MPG highway. Also, it's not a hybrid so it retains a more traditional driving feel.
There are three powertrain configurations, each offering slightly different fuel economy. The 1.2-liter turbocharged inline-3 version comes in FWD and has a 31 MPG combined rating. There's a second trim level with a 1.3-liter engine that has a 33 MPG rating. Finally, there's an AWD model with the same 1.3-liter engine that has a 29 MPG rating.
What's cool about the Trailblazer, as the name implies, is that it has a trail-worthy yet sleek look that's perfect for hitting the open road. You feel like you could jump in and take it for a spin on a mountain pass and not look ridiculous compared to the actual off-roaders. Especially if you choose the version with AWD, you can expect to stay firm on the road in most conditions.
2025 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Blue
Another hybrid with plenty of space for passengers and cargo, the 2025 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Blue gets a 38 MPG combined rating. That's a slight dip from the highest MPG vehicles in our round-up, especially the phenomenal Kia Niro which has a 53 MPG combined rating.
However, there's also the question of price. The Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Blue is priced lower than other vehicles in the segment. One glance at the competition such as the 2026 Honda CR-V and you can see how that shakes out. The CR-V starts at $30,920 and has trim levels that cost north of $40,000 for what is a very similar vehicle to the Tucson, which has a base price of $28,705.
Another fun fact about the Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Blue — it has a little bit more of a peppy engine than some of the compact SUVs in the segment. The 1.6-liter turbocharged inline-4 is sporty enough to propel you quickly into traffic or escape from the city and not have to wince as you wait. Unlike the Corolla Cross we mentioned earlier, the Tucson has an engine that can be plenty of fun to drive.
2026 Honda CR-V
The new Honda CR-V model for 2026 has an outstanding 43 MPG for city driving. That's nice fuel economy for those who mostly commute to work across town. If you do head out on a big excursion for highway driving, you can expect a similarly stellar rating of 36 MPG highway.
If you're considering the new CR-V, know that there is a plethora of trim levels, seven in all. The most popular trim level is the Hybrid Sport-L with a 2.0-liter four cylinder engine, which comes with a FWD system that is one of the main reasons the SUV earns a 43 MPG city rating. When you add AWD you can expect lower MPG ratings both for city and highway driving.
Honda doesn't shirk on any of the amenities in the 2026 model. There's forward collision warning, wireless charging for your phone, and a pedestrian detection system. For some of those perks, you sometimes have to look at a luxury SUV in the category.
2025 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid AWD
We didn't want to leave the Toyota RAV4 out of the mix on this round-up, and the low-priced Hybrid version — available for under $34,000 – is no slouch when it comes to fuel economy.
The 2025 model clocks in at 39 MPG combined, 38 MPG for highway and 41 MPG for city driving. The 2.5-liter inline-4 has two electric motors that provide a respectable 219 horsepower. So you won't have to twiddle your thumbs as you wait for the RAV4 to catch up to highway traffic, but you also won't be constantly going to the pump for a refill.
You do have to make a decision about styling, though. There's a lot going on with the RAV4 appearance, especially compared to other SUV models. The RAV4 Hybrid looks a bit like it is trying to match the Lexus brand in styling. This means that there's a little too much going on with all of the ornamental fixtures compared to the sleeker Trailblazer. Maybe we'll see some changes in styling when we get our hands on the recently announced next generation model.
2025 Mazda CX-50 Hybrid
Positioned as the final installment here in our round-up, the 2025 Mazda CX-50 Hybrid is also arguably the most fun to drive, thanks to a 219 horsepower hybrid powertrain. Yet, the fuel economy still clocks in at a respectable 38 MPG combined. Usually, to achieve that automakers have to make a few sacrifices — typically, moving to a FWD powertrain or reducing the engine size considerably. The CX-50 is AWD and has a sporty 2.5-liter inline-4.
Thankfully, it's also not overpriced. This model has a base price of $35,915, which puts it in direct competition with the Hyundai Tucson and the Corolla Cross in our comparison. If you're curious, Mazda also used Toyota technology for the hybrid engine.
Like almost all of the best MPG-rated SUVs we found, the CX-50 is a hybrid that doesn't quite scream pokey like a few other models. You can expect to merge into traffic quickly, and the driving mechanics on this model made it a little more interesting to drive. You can take corners at good speeds and feel like you are not going to drift out of the lane.