These Are The Best SUVs With Unbeatable Gas Mileage

Choosing which new car to buy often involves a laundry list of wants and needs. You might be looking for enough passenger space to transport your whole family. Another priority might involve performance (e.g., making sure you can accelerate fast enough during a morning commute). Yet, as the economy continues to fluctuate, fuel costs are always top of mind.

One recent study found that, beyond price, fuel economy is the most critical consideration, ranking higher than safety and technology. It makes sense since the one thing you are stuck with after making a buying decision is how far you can drive the vehicle on a tank of gas.

Know that fuel economy is where you have to make decisions about size of the vehicle, cargo space, sportiness, and even whether you go with FWD or AWD. Each of these choices can dramatically impact the MPG rating. Another factor has to consider is the availability of hybrid powertrains. These modern marvels still use a gas engine, but electrified assistance means impressive fuel economy. Of course, price for these high-MPG models is always a consideration as well.

Overall these top SUV picks are worth considering because they provide the passenger space and plenty of cargo room, but prioritize MPG over just about any other factor. While they will meet your needs for a vacation or a commute, these SUVs offer unbeatable fuel economy.