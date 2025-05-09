2026 Toyota Corolla Cross Gets A Beefier, Angrier Design

The Corolla Cross may be a lifted version of the Default Car, but Toyota's done its best to give the little crossover a character all its own — or, at least, a character that makes it worth picking out from the crowd of close compact-crossover competitors. For 2026, Toyota is taking that character a step further by giving the Cross a grumpier, harder-edged face. Both the ICE and hybrid versions will look a little sleeker and a little meaner next year, and they're made all the better for it.

The ICE-only Corolla Crosses (Corollas Cross?) get a front end that's reminiscent of the prior-generation Highlander, with a big mustache of a grille over the lower opening. The hybrid cars get a color-matched top grille that blends in with the bumper, rather than having a piece stuck on top like the outgoing car. Overall, both new front ends are a nice change from the prior car.