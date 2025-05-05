Need A Car That's Cheap To Insure In 2025? These Might Be Your Best Bets

Owning a car is an expensive proposition right now, and it's about to get even more costly as tariff-related price hikes take place. Because of that, buyers may want to find savings whenever they can, and that includes insurance. Rates have continued to rise in 2025, and now the national average is hovering right around $2,895, according to CarEdge.

Since we love saving a buck as much as you do, we decided to check out what CarEdge says are the cheapest new cars to insure across the entire industry. You won't find any high-powered sports cars or high-end luxury SUVs here, but what you will find is a very solid mix of regular cars across most segments. If you're looking for a new car and want to keep prices down as much as possible, these are the cars for you. On the whole these cars are cheaper to insure for a handful of reasons, according to CarEdge: safety ratings, repair costs, theft rates and vehicle type are the driving factors.

Of course, there are lots of personal factors that go into insurance rates, so your results may vary when it comes to insuring these vehicles. CarEdge assumed the buyer was a 40-year-old good driver with full coverage and good credit who drives about 13,000 miles per year. They also assumed it was a single-car policy on a brand-new vehicle, so this won't take multi-car discounts into account. If this isn't exactly you, then you might see different prices. Anyway, let's check out the results from CarEdge, shall we?