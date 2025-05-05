Need A Car That's Cheap To Insure In 2025? These Might Be Your Best Bets
Owning a car is an expensive proposition right now, and it's about to get even more costly as tariff-related price hikes take place. Because of that, buyers may want to find savings whenever they can, and that includes insurance. Rates have continued to rise in 2025, and now the national average is hovering right around $2,895, according to CarEdge.
Since we love saving a buck as much as you do, we decided to check out what CarEdge says are the cheapest new cars to insure across the entire industry. You won't find any high-powered sports cars or high-end luxury SUVs here, but what you will find is a very solid mix of regular cars across most segments. If you're looking for a new car and want to keep prices down as much as possible, these are the cars for you. On the whole these cars are cheaper to insure for a handful of reasons, according to CarEdge: safety ratings, repair costs, theft rates and vehicle type are the driving factors.
Of course, there are lots of personal factors that go into insurance rates, so your results may vary when it comes to insuring these vehicles. CarEdge assumed the buyer was a 40-year-old good driver with full coverage and good credit who drives about 13,000 miles per year. They also assumed it was a single-car policy on a brand-new vehicle, so this won't take multi-car discounts into account. If this isn't exactly you, then you might see different prices. Anyway, let's check out the results from CarEdge, shall we?
10. 2025 Kia Niro Hybrid
- Average Annual Insurance Premium: $1,914 ($981 below national average)
- Starting MSRP: $28,385 (including destination)
- Approximate 5-Year Total Cost of Ownership: $39,850
Our review of the Kia Niro:
I'll be honest: I have my favorites when it comes to hybrid systems. To me, the most efficient hybrid is a Toyota-style ECVT setup, placed in an ugly hatchback body that I've probably conned myself into thinking is the pinnacle of driving efficiency. Sure, Toyota's hybrids are mechanically robust, but in my opinion, they're ugly, and generally not fun to drive. The power delivery is syrupy, like pouring corn-laden Mrs. Butterworth's imitation maple syrup on a freezer-burnt Eggo waffle. In the same way that unsatisfying meal counts as adequate sustenance, those Toyota hybrids are functional transportation. For awhile, it felt like Toyota's winning combo (and dominant sales numbers) meant every mainstream hybrid had to rigidly follow that formula.
But time has progressed. Hybrids are mainstream now, and Hyundai and Kia have proven that a brand doesn't have to follow Toyota's formula to have a good hybrid. When the Kia Niro was introduced, it appealed to people who wanted a regular-looking, regular-driving car that happened to be a really good hybrid. Now totally redesigned, the Niro punches up the styling, transforming into a head-turning smallish runabout that happens to be really good as either a hybrid or a fully electric car.
9. 2025 Jeep Wrangler
- Average Annual Insurance Premium: $1,913 ($982 below the national average)
- Starting MSRP: $34,090 (including destination)
- Approximate 5-Year Total Cost of Ownership: $55,050
Our review of the Jeep Wrangler:
When I moved to America from the UK, I had a few preconceptions about this fair country. First, I assumed high schoolers all wore the uniforms of their respective pastimes everywhere they went (like cheerleading or playing ball). Secondly, I thought everyone drove around in Jeep Wranglers with the roof off. Now, after driving 'round in a Wrangler with the roof off, I can't believe this particular teen movie trope isn't real.
8. 2025 Mazda CX-30
- Average Annual Insurance Premium: $1,909 ($986 below the national average)
- Starting MSRP: $26,615 (including destination)
- Approximate 5-Year Total Cost of Ownership: $38,600
Our review of the Mazda CX-30:
The last time Jalopnik drove a Mazda CX-30, it was a fresh face on the marketplace, and we thought of it as a more affordable Porsche Macan. Now, Mazda's compact crossover has been around for a few years, and sports a new turbocharged engine that wasn't available at launch. That new powerplant makes the 2022 Mazda CX-30 even more engaging. It's the crossover for people who want to enjoy their daily driving.
I got to live with a 2022 Mazda CX-30 2.5 Turbo Premium for a little over a week, driving it the way I'd drive any of my own vehicles. When it was time to give it back, I found myself gazing at the CX-30's curves and wanting to take one more spin.
7. 2025 Hyundai Tucson
- Average Annual Insurance Premium: $1,905 ($990 below the national average)
- Starting MSRP: $30,155 (including destination)
- Approximate 5-Year Total Cost of Ownership: $45,150
Our write-up of the Hyundai Tucson:
While the exterior of the facelifted 2025 Tucson doesn't look all that different than the car it replaces, there are bigger changes inside. The old screens have been replaced with a 12.3-inch driver display and a 12.3-inch infotainment screen that appear to be part of a single curved display. Most importantly, though, Hyundai added back actual buttons and knobs for things like volume, tuning and climate controls. The shifter has also moved from the center to the steering column on higher-end models.
Hyundai also says the refreshed Tucson should be quieter and more comfortable, with Limited models getting acoustic laminated glass on the front windows. The heated seats and steering wheel also get an extra heating level so you can more precisely toast your buns on a cold day. You can also option a new head-up display that shows turn-by-turn directions from both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
6. 2025 Subaru Crosstrek
- Average Annual Insurance Premium: $1,897 ($998 below the national average)
- Starting MSRP: $27,230 (including destination)
- Approximate 5-Year Total Cost of Ownership: $38,000
Our review of the Subaru Crosstrek:
The Crosstrek is one of Subaru's most important vehicles – in fact, it's currently the company's best-seller. Everyone from serious weekend warriors to daily commuters – and the aging Deadheads in between – seem to gravitate toward the Crosstrek, and with good reason. It can cruise comfortably at 80 mph, dawdle around town running errands at slow speeds or traverse up a mountain with the greatest of ease.
Now, if you're thinking, "Wait, didn't Jalopnik already review the new Crosstrek?" Don't worry, you aren't going crazy. Amber DaSilva sampled the 2024 Crosstrek back in March, but he had to make do with the paltry 2.0-liter flat-4 engine that comes in the Base and Premium trims. I, on the other hand, am testing the beefier 2.5-liter engine in the Crosstrek Sport, and with its bigger engine and additional features, it's bound to be just about all the car you'll ever realistically need.
5. 2025 Chrysler Voyager
-
Average Annual Insurance Premium: $1,897 ($998 below the national average
- Starting MSRP: $41,990 (including destination)
- Approximate 5-Year Total Cost of Ownership: $53,600
Our write-up of the Chrysler Voyager:
One of the great nameplates of the Second Minivan Wave (FWD, 1980s) was Voyager, which was used by both Plymouth and Chrysler back in the day, from 1988 to 2016. The evocative Voyager name has been dormant until today, when FCA announced that the name is coming back, as a way to rebrand and re-badge the lower trim levels of Chrysler's minivan, the Pacifica.
4. 2025 Subaru Outback
- Average Annual Insurance Premium: $1,893 ($1,002 below the national average)
- Starting MSRP: $30,430 (including destination)
- Approximate 5-Year Total Cost of Ownership: $45,000
Our review of the Subaru Outback:
The 2020 Subaru Outback is the sixth generation of the Legacy-based version of the car. There's a 260 horsepower turbocharged engine that's available this time, and there's a bigger screen in the middle. Otherwise, it's mostly a collection of small refinements—perhaps wisely, Subaru didn't go out of its way to try and fix problems that don't exist.
3. 2025 Hyundai Kona
- Average Annual Insurance Premium: $1,890 ($1,005 below the national average)
- Starting MSRP: $26,000 (including destination)
- Approximate 5-Year Total Cost of Ownership: $39,000
Our Hyundai Kona review:
Hyundai has completely redesigned the Kona for the 2024 model year. The popular entry-level subcompact crossover was known for its bold styling in its first generation. While a few sporty features remain, the redesign has seen the Kona adopt several modern elements seen on Hyundai's more upmarket vehicles while remaining at the affordable end of the Korean automaker's lineup. But, the two are not without their shortcomings.
2. 2025 Honda CR-V
- Average Annual Insurance Premium: $1,881 ($1,014 below the national average)
- Starting MSRP: $31,495 (including destination)
- Approximate 5-Year Total Cost of Ownership: $42,550
Our Honda CR-V review:
In 2021, the CR-V was Honda's best-selling product here in America. It was the brand's top-selling model in 2020 and 2019, too. In fact, it's been Honda's best-selling vehicle here in the U.S. for almost every one of the past 20 years. So when the time comes to update the CR-V, it's a pretty important task for Honda and its engineers.
The sixth generation CR-V brings a new design, new cabin, and the choice between Turbo and Hybrid variants. The Hybrid gives you improved gas mileage, interior upgrades and a driving experience that, together, make it increasingly hard to recommend any other CR-V variant.
1. 2025 Mazda CX-5
- Average Annual Insurance Premium: $1,877 ($1,018 below the national average)
- Starting MSRP: $30,190 (including destination)
- Approximate 5-Year Total Cost of Ownership: $39,900
Our Mazda CX-5 review:
If there is one indisputable fact about me, it's that I love a good Mazda, so I'll admit that I was primed to enjoy the 2021 Mazda CX-5 Signature AWD Turbo before I even had it in my possession. But even I was impressed by this compact crossover. A beautiful body and ultra-fun turbo engine is paired with thoughtful details that make you realize that whatever you're driving right now could be doing the whole "technology" thing a little better. The CX-5's only downside? Its travesty of an infotainment system.