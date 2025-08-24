Mercedes Could Use BMW Gas Engines In The Future

It's harder to think of stranger bedfellows in the automotive industry than Mercedes-Benz and BMW, but that might be exactly what is to come if a new report from Autocar is to be believed. Apparently, Mercedes is in advanced talks about potentially using BMW's four-cylinder gas motors in a wide range of its future vehicles. It's part of a radical rethink of the automaker's internal combustion engine strategy that has been brought on by slower-than-expected EV adoption.

The two German automakers have already had high-level planning and negotiation meetings, according to a source who spoke with the British outlet. The agreement would lead to BMW providing a new generation of gas engines for Mercedes models, including the CLA, GLA, GLB, C-Class, E-Class, GLC and upcoming "Little G." It's being framed as a "strategic step to cut development costs" by the source. The move would also help MB secure a Euro 7-compliant engine. That's crucial if the automaker wants to keep building cars with gas motors, which it does, since not enough people are buying electric vehicles.

Its possible that the partnership could actually extend to global production hubs, according to Autocar. That means there could be a potential shared engine plant in the U.S. to get around rising import tariffs.