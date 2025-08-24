Mercedes Could Use BMW Gas Engines In The Future
It's harder to think of stranger bedfellows in the automotive industry than Mercedes-Benz and BMW, but that might be exactly what is to come if a new report from Autocar is to be believed. Apparently, Mercedes is in advanced talks about potentially using BMW's four-cylinder gas motors in a wide range of its future vehicles. It's part of a radical rethink of the automaker's internal combustion engine strategy that has been brought on by slower-than-expected EV adoption.
The two German automakers have already had high-level planning and negotiation meetings, according to a source who spoke with the British outlet. The agreement would lead to BMW providing a new generation of gas engines for Mercedes models, including the CLA, GLA, GLB, C-Class, E-Class, GLC and upcoming "Little G." It's being framed as a "strategic step to cut development costs" by the source. The move would also help MB secure a Euro 7-compliant engine. That's crucial if the automaker wants to keep building cars with gas motors, which it does, since not enough people are buying electric vehicles.
Its possible that the partnership could actually extend to global production hubs, according to Autocar. That means there could be a potential shared engine plant in the U.S. to get around rising import tariffs.
B48 for all
Benz isn't giving up on making ICE motors, though. It's currently phasing in its new M252 turbocharged 1.5-liter line-four that is paired with an electric motor to put out either 138, 165 or 193 horsepower. The only issue is that this motor is suited to mild-hybrid applications rather than PHEV or range-extender use cases. That's where the BMW engine would come in.
The BMW engine in question is its ubiquitous turbocharged 2.0-liter B48 that powers pretty much everything BMW and Mini sell, Autocar reports It can be packaged for both longitudinal and transverse layouts, so Mercedes can put it in both compact and midsize models.
Obviously, there are still a lot of details to iron out, but if this alliance were to go through, it would be the first time BMW and Mercedes shared an engine and even a transmission in their long histories. If that isn't an indication of the changing landscape of the automotive industry, I don't know what is.
Mercedes-Benz isn't the only company rethinking its internal-combustion engine strategy. We recently told you about Audi's new direction, what Ford and GM are doing, as well as what Honda and Acura have planned for the future.