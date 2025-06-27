Mercedes-AMG Is Making More Inline-6 And V8 Hybrids Because Its Four-Cylinders 'Failed To Resonate' With Buyers

Folks, we've got another chapter in the fallout of Mercedes-AMG introducing a plug-in-hybrid inline-4 motor to the C63 and GLC63. The German automaker now says it is preparing to phase out the engine. Future AMG models will instead adopt either an updated version of today's inline-6 or an all-new V8 that features a flat-plane crank, according to Autocar.

The turbocharger 2.0-liter four-cylinder paired with an electric motor was never lacking for power. Despite its small size, it pushed out a total system output of 671 horsepower and a preposterous 752 pound-feet of torque. It's enough to push the compact sedan from 0 to 60 mph in just 2.9 seconds. That's pretty astonishing for a gas-powered car these days. Still, Mercedes-AMG recognized that this motor could make all the power in the world, and buyers still wouldn't be interested. Here's what an anonymous source told Autocar: