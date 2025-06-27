Mercedes-AMG Is Making More Inline-6 And V8 Hybrids Because Its Four-Cylinders 'Failed To Resonate' With Buyers
Folks, we've got another chapter in the fallout of Mercedes-AMG introducing a plug-in-hybrid inline-4 motor to the C63 and GLC63. The German automaker now says it is preparing to phase out the engine. Future AMG models will instead adopt either an updated version of today's inline-6 or an all-new V8 that features a flat-plane crank, according to Autocar.
The turbocharger 2.0-liter four-cylinder paired with an electric motor was never lacking for power. Despite its small size, it pushed out a total system output of 671 horsepower and a preposterous 752 pound-feet of torque. It's enough to push the compact sedan from 0 to 60 mph in just 2.9 seconds. That's pretty astonishing for a gas-powered car these days. Still, Mercedes-AMG recognized that this motor could make all the power in the world, and buyers still wouldn't be interested. Here's what an anonymous source told Autocar:
"Technically, the four-cylinder is one of the most advanced drivetrains available in a production car. It's also right up there on performance. But despite this, it failed to resonate with our traditional customers. We've recognised that," said the source.
[...]
While a precise timeframe for the phase-out has not been confirmed, Autocar has been told the engine will remain in production for the time being before "eventually" being replaced.
A different direction
Ironically, one of the main reasons — other than customer demand — for AMG's shift in direction is because of emissions regulations. It's apparently going to cost a lot to engineer the four-cylinder to comply with upcoming Euro 7 standards. It's very funny to think that Mercedes will actually have an easier time getting an I6 or V8 to comply with these regulations than an I4.
Apparently, the company is working on a brand-new V8 that's going to meet upcoming regulations that'll make use of either a 48V system or a full hybrid or plug-in setup.
This change of pace doesn't mean AMG is straying from its dual-drivetrain strategy. The company reaffirmed that it's going to build both electric AMGs and gas-hybrid AMGs for years to come, Autocar reports.
This isn't the first time we've heard that AMG was planning to ditch its troubled four-cylinder. Earlier this year, we told you the next C63 with get a plug-in-hybrid six-cylinder. Hell, rumors started almost as soon as the I4 was introduced. Nearly two years ago, we said the V8 was coming back.