Audi Gives Up On Full EV Switchover Target

In another development, Döllner told the outlet that Audi would be leading the development of all Volkswagen Group hardware and software architecture for larger models in the future. That includes the next-generation SSP platform that'll be used as the company's move to "software-defined vehicles" for the first time, according to Autocar. The massive undertaking will actually be helped out by Rivian, and the plan is for the first Audis on SSP to hit the market in late 2027 or 2028.

The company is also cutting some lower-end models from its lineup like the A1 and Q2 — meaning the A3 and Q3 are set to become entry points for the brand. High-end models like the A8, Q7 and Q8 will stick around, though, Autocar reports.

Audi isn't the first — and won't be the last — brand to upend its EV plans in the wake of slower adoption and loosening ICE regulations. Last year, we reported that Aston Martin, Bentley, Ford, GM, Honda, Jaguar-Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Volkswagen and Volvo were all shifting their EV plans around. Hell, earlier today we reported that Ferrari would be joining Lamborghini and Maserati when it comes to scaling back EV plans for high-performance vehicles.

A lot of this can be attributed to the U.S. government backpedaling on EV mandates following President Trump's inauguration. We covered that whole mess for you right here. What a damn mess.