2025 Nissan Z Brings Back My Beloved Bayside Blue

The new Nissan Z is a sharp-looking car, with visual homages to the 240Z and 300ZX that feel targeted at Me Specifically, but it's always felt like it's missing something in the design department. As it turns out, the car was only missing a color — a color that Nissan has finally added to the lineup for 2025. Bayside Blue is back, and its addition makes the Nissan Z a car that I would actually want to own.

Bayside Blue is one of those distinctive car colors that's far more recognizable than you might expect. Sure, it may seem like just one of many blues, but this one adorned the vaunted R34 Skyline GT-R, one of the coolest vehicles to grace the roads of this Earth. A bayside blue GT-R is a more interesting sight than any supercar, and a Bayside Blue Z inherits some of that appeal. Not all of it, to be sure, but enough.