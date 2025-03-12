2025 Nissan Z Brings Back My Beloved Bayside Blue
The new Nissan Z is a sharp-looking car, with visual homages to the 240Z and 300ZX that feel targeted at Me Specifically, but it's always felt like it's missing something in the design department. As it turns out, the car was only missing a color — a color that Nissan has finally added to the lineup for 2025. Bayside Blue is back, and its addition makes the Nissan Z a car that I would actually want to own.
Bayside Blue is one of those distinctive car colors that's far more recognizable than you might expect. Sure, it may seem like just one of many blues, but this one adorned the vaunted R34 Skyline GT-R, one of the coolest vehicles to grace the roads of this Earth. A bayside blue GT-R is a more interesting sight than any supercar, and a Bayside Blue Z inherits some of that appeal. Not all of it, to be sure, but enough.
It's so pretty
The Bayside Blue on the Z looks a bit darker than the R34's variant, though it's also possible the change is just from the photography. Clearly, we need to get one of each next to each other to compare. If you happen to have both on hand, and live in Brooklyn, let me know. I definitely just want to compare the colors, not to hoon the absolute life out of an R34 GT-R. That's not what I'm looking to do at all. You can trust me.
Bayside blue isn't live on Nissan's configurator yet, so it's not yet clear how much the color will cost to add to your car. Colors for the current Z range from $895 to $1,695, and the existing two-tone Seiran Blue TriCoat finish sits in the middle at $1,295. Maybe the simplification to one single color, rather than the blacked-out roof of the Seiran Blue, will make Bayside cheaper. Almost certainly not, due to Bayside's heritage, but we can dream.