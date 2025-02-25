FAA Awards Contract To Starlink, Promises It Was Under Consideration Before Election
It would be disingenuous to say that no one has ever voluntarily served their country to make a lot of money, but this has become a core pillar of Elon Musk's turbulent tenure as a special advisor to President Trump. The Federal Aviation Administration awards a contract to Starlink to improve the IT systems used to communicate weather conditions for commercial flights. The agency reassured that SpaceX's satellite constellation was under consideration when Joe Biden was still in the White House.
The FAA has been testing Starlink's reliability to transmit weather data in Alaska, Simple Flying reports. To no one's surprise, the agency already had a contract with Verizon, but Musk took to social media to state that the wireless giant's system "is not working." There are mobile coverage gaps in remote regions that lead to inaccurate weather reports. A satellite-based system seems like the perfect method of ensuring no gaps. In a press release, the FAA said:
"Alaska has long had issues with reliable weather information for the aviation community. The 2024 FAA Reauthorization required the FAA to fix telecommunications connections to address those needs. That is why the FAA has been considering the use of Starlink since the prior administration to increase reliability at remote sites, including in Alaska."
"This week, the FAA is testing one terminal at its facility in Atlantic City and two terminals at non-safety critical sites in Alaska."
The grafter-in-chief strikes again
There's a clear need for improved air safety in Alaska. Earlier this month, Bering Air Cessna 208B Grand Caravan disappeared during a flight from Unalakleet to Nome. The Air Force and the Coast Guard discovered the plane's wreckage floating on sea ice the next day and declared all 10 people onboard dead. The National Transportation Safety Board is still investigating why Bering Air Flight 445 went down.
Musk hasn't hesitated to interfere with federal agencies tasked with regulating his businesses and funnel taxpayers' dollars in his direction. The heedless billionaire pushed the White House to fire hundreds of FAA employees as the DOT claimed it somehow wouldn't impact air safety because no air traffic controllers were terminated. Also, the State Department is preparing to spend $400 million on armored electric vehicles from Tesla. At this point, Musk is laser-focused on improving how efficient the government is at transferring dollars into his crypto wallet.