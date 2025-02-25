FAA Awards Contract To Starlink, Promises It Was Under Consideration Before Election

It would be disingenuous to say that no one has ever voluntarily served their country to make a lot of money, but this has become a core pillar of Elon Musk's turbulent tenure as a special advisor to President Trump. The Federal Aviation Administration awards a contract to Starlink to improve the IT systems used to communicate weather conditions for commercial flights. The agency reassured that SpaceX's satellite constellation was under consideration when Joe Biden was still in the White House.

The FAA has been testing Starlink's reliability to transmit weather data in Alaska, Simple Flying reports. To no one's surprise, the agency already had a contract with Verizon, but Musk took to social media to state that the wireless giant's system "is not working." There are mobile coverage gaps in remote regions that lead to inaccurate weather reports. A satellite-based system seems like the perfect method of ensuring no gaps. In a press release, the FAA said: