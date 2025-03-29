Dodge Trump Tariffs With This One Weird, Two-Wheel Trick (Car Dealers Hate It)

The Trump administration's 25 percent tariff on imported vehicles will go into effect on April 2 and, according to the White House's release, prices are going to jump on nearly everything on dealer lots: "[S]edans, sport utility vehicles, crossover utility vehicles, minivans, and cargo vans," as well as "light trucks." Experts are warning the new levies could crater new vehicle sales by 700,000 this year alone, but I'm more optimistic. Sure, cars and trucks are primed for a price rise, but one vehicle is still safe from tariff inflation: Motorcycles.

Foreign-built motorcycles don't fall into any of the taxed categories. Their prices should stay steady through these trade-war storms, meaning they'll be ready to go should those 700,000 prospective buyers turn an eye their way. When cars get more expensive, when truck payments sink deep into the four figures, Americans should remember there are cheaper, more fuel efficient options, options that still carry everything they've got in their cars on an average day. When cars get more expensive, we should all buy bikes instead.