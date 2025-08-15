Gordon Murray S1 LM Is A Corny, Uninspired McLaren F1 Redux Built For One Guy

I like a lot of the retro-styled modern supercars, like the Aston Martin Valour and Lamborghini Countach, and I'm a big fan of a well-done restomod, like what Singer and Eccentrica are doing. I think my issue is that instead of taking the F1's design and evolving it and modernizing it in a meaningful way, the S1 LM just looks like an F1 with different lights and slightly more refined aerodynamics. But it's not actually an F1, it uses the T.50's chassis and powertrain, albeit upgraded. The T.50 already looks like an evolution of the F1, and while I don't like it very much, at least it feels fresh. The S1 LM doesn't.

Every body panel is new and made from carbon fiber, and GMA says the roofline is lowered compared to the T.50. Its front bumper looks like a modern interpretation of the F1 GTR's bumper, with slim LED headlights under what look like covers shaped like the F1's lights. The greenhouse looks the same as the F1's, but with a more interesting roof scoop and rear window setup. The shape of the body and forward-leaned fender vents are the same as the F1, just smoother and with an intake in front of the rear wheels like on the F1 GTR. There are four ugly round taillights behind a grille, similar bumper vents, and a diffuser that does look very cool housing four exhaust tips. The big rear wing is your typical big wing, and the wheels are just like the F1 GTR's wheels. There are some cool surfacing treatments and little design flourishes, but overall it just looks exactly how I would expect a slightly modernized F1 to look.

People who revere the F1 are probably going to love this thing (I'm not an F1 guy, in fact I've always found it to be kinda ugly), but I think the S1 LM is just boring. I get it, real McLaren F1s are so expensive and rare that even Murray himself would surely never do a restomod based on one, but that's also why it's disappointing that this looks so much like an F1. Doing a modern car with more directly retro F1-inspired styling is a fine idea that could have resulted in something cool, but it doesn't feel like Murray tried to iterate on the design at all here. Why just make the F1, but new, if you're not gonna actually make it feel new? And with an estimated eight-figure cost, the guy who is buying all five of these can certainly buy an actual F1 (and I'm sure already has one). If you want an F1, just get an F1!