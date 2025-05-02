Singer's Naturally Aspirated Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe Will Really Blaze It With 420 HP And 1980s Style
Southern California's premier Porsche re-imaginer Singer Vehicle Design has come up with yet another incredibly wild variant of its familiar Porsche 964-based formula: the new Carrera Coupe. Contracting with Red Bull's F1 engineers to further develop the thirty-year-old chassis and Cosworth's engineers to build the 8,000-rpm naturally aspirated 420-horsepower 4.0-liter aircooled flat-six powertrain, this monster widebody has plenty of go-fast tech under its masterfully-crafted carbon-fiber skin. To up the supercar ante to modern levels, Singer's version of Porsche's iconic 1980s widebody 911 features the latest in ABS, traction control, stability control, selectable drive modes, and remote-adjustable electronically controlled dampers to keep the nut behind the wheel tight.
As with everything Singer does, the details are extremely sweated, with craftsmanship, care, and attention paid to even the smallest component. Everywhere you look inside and out is re-touched, hand-crafted, or replaced with leather and carbon fiber. Singer works with each client to commission their 911 Carrera Coupe in exactly the materials and colors they want.
Rob Dickinson, Singer's Founder, described the inspiration behind this new model: "In the 1980's you could order a new 911 Carrera with the pumped-up bodywork of the Turbo but powered by the company's latest, naturally aspirated flat six. It became known as the Carrera with Super Sport Equipment. Our services reference this car and celebrate the era with a vision for an ultimate, naturally aspirated, G model 911, reimagined for the twenty-first century. At its heart is a remarkable flat-six, bringing together our learnings from the last fifteen years, and adding variable valve timing for the first time."
It's a 911 Turbo without the turbo
Singer has built two of these reimagined Carrera Coupes for customers so far, and both have opted for the optional "high-performance auxiliary driving lights" that Singer now offers, which rise through the front trunk lid when turned on, and flip down to be flush when not in use. This is probably my new favorite Singer-developed detail, and I hope it continues on every car they reimagine from today onward. Similarly, customers have a choice of a fixed whale tail–style wing on the back of the car, or a speed-activated wing as the 964 chassis this is based on would have had from the factory. Personally, I like the fixed wing better, but Singer will allow you to option the car with both and give you a nicely appointed shipping case in which to store the one you aren't using. Overall, its styling is similar to that of the Singer Turbo, with '80s-like bumper treatments and cool intakes ahead of the rear wheels.
As with every Porsche 911 reimagined by Singer, the price tag is going to depend on what options you pick and how nitpicky you get with the details. In any case, you probably can't afford it unless you're already a multi-millionaire at least. For the rest of us lesser-thans, we can just look at the beauty and craft involved here and dream about 8,000 rpm from a four-liter and big fat burnouts.