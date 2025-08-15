Chevrolet Reveals Two More Corvette Concept Cars, And These Ones Will Be Drivable In 'Gran Turismo'

Back in the spring Chevrolet revealed an unexpected Corvette concept car dreamt up by its newly established UK design studio, and last month it showed off a second concept designed by the Californian team, both envisioning what an electric 'Vette could look like in the future. Now the bowtie brand is showing off the last car in the trio (quadruplet, really) at The Quail during Monterey Car Week, and you'll be able to drive it in "Gran Turismo 7."

Chevy unveiled both roadgoing and race car versions of the new concept, called Corvette CX and CX.R Vision Gran Turismo, respectively. They were designed and fabricated by the home team at the Chevrolet Performance Studio in Warren, Michigan, and the CX concepts are both more obviously Corvette-like and less outwardly futuristic than the previous two show cars were. Chevy's executive design director Phil Zak says his team was able to "step away from the constraints of production vehicles and unleash their creativity" with the CX concepts, but they don't look that far off of what a C9 Corvette could be a decade from now. At the very least, Zak says the CX "defines the design direction for Corvette moving forward."