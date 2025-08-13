Rivian Is Auctioning This Bespoke Pebble Beach–Themed R1S To Benefit MrBeast's Clean Water Fund

The R1S Quad Pebble Beach will cross Broad Arrow's auction block at the Monterey Jet Center tonight, August 13. The car has no reserve applied to it, so whoever is the highest bidder will win. When Rivian first announced the one-off and related sale, it made no mention of where the money would go, but now we know that all proceeds will be donated to #TeamWater, which is a "creator-led crowdfunding campaign" that aims to provide two million people with access to clean water by raising $40 million. This fundraiser was started by YouTubers Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson and Mark Rober, following their previous collaborative fundraisers that aimed to plant trees and clean the oceans.

Obviously it's great that this money will be going to charity, and access to clean water is something that everyone on Earth deserves, but really, MrBeast? The guy who's been in hot water for many of his past charitable acts and videos that border on exploitative, at the very least? #TeamWater says that all of its donations will go directly to WaterAid, a very real organization, but also to other unnamed "charitable partners." It would feel less icky if the proceeds from this sale went straight to WaterAid instead of going through MrBeast first, but hey, if more people do end up getting clean water because of this, I guess it's a win regardless.