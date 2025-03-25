The Cars Our Readers Would Live In For 100 Days If Mr. Beast Gave It To Them For Free Afterward
We would all be better off if we'd never heard the name "Mr. Beast" before, but unfortunately for us, we're on the internet, and even if you do your best to avoid anything the kids are into these days, Jimmy Donaldson is inescapable. Now that he's got that ghost kitchen money, his new hobby is, apparently, giving people either a lot of money or something very expensive if they're willing to torture and humiliate themselves for long enough. That isn't exactly our idea of fun, but it did get us thinking — If you could somehow set aside everything tacky and gross about it, would there be a car you'd be willing to live in for 100 days if it meant you got it for free at the end?
As many of you pointed out, even if you got bathroom breaks, the car would probably be too disgusting to keep after 100 days. Still, some of you thought you might still be able to do it if the car was rare or valuable enough. Personally, I don't think I could sleep overnight in a coupe unless my life depended on it, so I was also surprised to see several answers that seriously lacked space. Let's take a look at some of the most popular responses that you thought might be worth the misery.
Recreational Vehicle
I'd just do the biggest, most expensive luxury RV I could find. I'd be comfortable for 100 days, then I could just sell it and buy what I want after.
Suggested by: Neal Richards
McLaren F1
Any car?
I'm living in a McLaren F1 for 100 days.
Suggested by: Stillnotatony
Rivian R1S
For ease of completing the task to comfort ratio, I'd pick a minivan (also, our minivan has 190k+ miles, so it wouldn't hurt to replace it). If the ID.Buzz had more range, it would be an easy choice, but our minivan is our second car and we need to road trip in it. So probably a Toyota Sienna. Although, I guess money is no object in this challenge, so I'd go with a Rivian R1S Dual Motor Max battery.
Suggested by: SnakeJG
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile
Three words: Oscar Meyer Weinermobile.
Go big or go home.
Suggested by: Earthbound Misfit I
Hummer H1
That UAE Sheikh's Hummer H1 that is both drivable and livable. It's a car, I can live in it for 100 days with no qualms. Problem solved.
Suggested by: Alf Enthusiast
Lexus LX 700h
Easy, an RV! If those don't count, then that too is easy. The Lexus LX700h Overtrail. Plenty of interior space to last 100 days.
Suggested by: Papa Chris
Tesla Model 3
I'd probably have to hate myself to even take up this challenge in the first place. So if I hated myself that much, I would need a car that I loathe: Tesla Model 3
Except that I wouldn't even need Mr. Beast. I would just find a desperate seller and tell them I would buy it off of them if they would let me live in it for 100 days. That's 100 days of pure depreciation. So by then, it would be a service for me to take it off their hands.
Suggested by: disadvantage
Bentley Mulsanne Speed
Bentley Mulsanne Speed. The last of ye olde 6 3/4L Bentleys. Has a built in picnic table and little 10.4" entertainment center in the back of each seat. Also a chiller for the champagne that I will consume during my 100 days.
Suggested by: klone121
Ferrari 250 GTO
If I can't sell it afterwards, depending on the time frame, nothing. If I can sell it relatively soon, like a year or so after I get it, Ferrari 250 GTO. I wouldn't be able to keep it because insurance and upkeep are way out of my league, but at least I could say I owned it for a bit and then sell it for $50mm+.
Suggested: Big Block I-4
Audi RS6 Avant
While I love my V90 T6R, its gotta be an RS6 Avant, G81 M3 or G99 M5 wagon.
Suggested by: bootska
Chevrolet Express
without cheating and picking something like an 800k Earthroamer RV, probably a new Chevy Express conversion van done up to the nines.
It would at least be useful at the end and about as comfortable as you can get.
Suggested by: JaredOfLondon
2025 Ram 1500 Limited Longhorn Crew Cab Long Bed
Assuming it has to be new, 2025 Ram 1500 Limited Longhorn Crew Cab Long Bed.
Personally I'd rather have the RHO, but you can't get that with the 6'4" bed and frankly I'd need the longer bed for farmy stuff far more often than I'd take it off road.
Suggested by: NoID