The Cars Our Readers Would Live In For 100 Days If Mr. Beast Gave It To Them For Free Afterward

We would all be better off if we'd never heard the name "Mr. Beast" before, but unfortunately for us, we're on the internet, and even if you do your best to avoid anything the kids are into these days, Jimmy Donaldson is inescapable. Now that he's got that ghost kitchen money, his new hobby is, apparently, giving people either a lot of money or something very expensive if they're willing to torture and humiliate themselves for long enough. That isn't exactly our idea of fun, but it did get us thinking — If you could somehow set aside everything tacky and gross about it, would there be a car you'd be willing to live in for 100 days if it meant you got it for free at the end?

As many of you pointed out, even if you got bathroom breaks, the car would probably be too disgusting to keep after 100 days. Still, some of you thought you might still be able to do it if the car was rare or valuable enough. Personally, I don't think I could sleep overnight in a coupe unless my life depended on it, so I was also surprised to see several answers that seriously lacked space. Let's take a look at some of the most popular responses that you thought might be worth the misery.