Ferrari Makes One Last Daytona SP3 To Help The Children

Did you miss out on buying a Ferrari Daytona SP3 hypercar? Surely it wasn't the $2.2 million price tag that stopped you, it was just the fact that it was limited to 599 models, and you only barely whiffed your chance. Well, good news: Ferrari is giving you one last opportunity to snag one for yourself. And it is, literally, Tailor Made.

Ferrari has announced the Daytona SP3 Tailor Made, which will be the 600th unit of its 599-model run. Or, rather, it will be the 599+1th model, as that is how Maranello will be numbering it. This custom car wears a two-tone livery with the Ferrari logo running the length of the vehicle, the "Ferr" up front and the "ari" out back, which rather looks like the writer paused for dramatic emphasis. The company says this is the first time it has ever used the logo in this way.

On the inside, it has a dashboard and steering wheel column made out of carbon fiber and a trim fabric made out of recycled tires. Maybe you'll be surrounded by Lewis Hamilton's last pit stop, who knows. Under the hood it's still a Daytona SP3, meaning a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 making 829 horsepower, which can rev up to 9,500 rpm and launch you from zero to 62 mph in just 2.9 seconds.

Want it? Simply open up your sizable checkbook for a charity auction at Monterey Car Week this August. Proceeds will go to the Ferrari Foundation, Maranello's non-profit arm that focuses on schools and education. The charity recently donated to the reconstruction of the Aveson Charter School, which burned down in the Eaton fire in Altadena, California this year. You want to help children, don't you? Do the right thing and get the Daytona SP3 Tailor Made.