Ferrari Makes One Last Daytona SP3 To Help The Children
Did you miss out on buying a Ferrari Daytona SP3 hypercar? Surely it wasn't the $2.2 million price tag that stopped you, it was just the fact that it was limited to 599 models, and you only barely whiffed your chance. Well, good news: Ferrari is giving you one last opportunity to snag one for yourself. And it is, literally, Tailor Made.
Ferrari has announced the Daytona SP3 Tailor Made, which will be the 600th unit of its 599-model run. Or, rather, it will be the 599+1th model, as that is how Maranello will be numbering it. This custom car wears a two-tone livery with the Ferrari logo running the length of the vehicle, the "Ferr" up front and the "ari" out back, which rather looks like the writer paused for dramatic emphasis. The company says this is the first time it has ever used the logo in this way.
On the inside, it has a dashboard and steering wheel column made out of carbon fiber and a trim fabric made out of recycled tires. Maybe you'll be surrounded by Lewis Hamilton's last pit stop, who knows. Under the hood it's still a Daytona SP3, meaning a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 making 829 horsepower, which can rev up to 9,500 rpm and launch you from zero to 62 mph in just 2.9 seconds.
Want it? Simply open up your sizable checkbook for a charity auction at Monterey Car Week this August. Proceeds will go to the Ferrari Foundation, Maranello's non-profit arm that focuses on schools and education. The charity recently donated to the reconstruction of the Aveson Charter School, which burned down in the Eaton fire in Altadena, California this year. You want to help children, don't you? Do the right thing and get the Daytona SP3 Tailor Made.
Harking back to the 1960s
First unveiled in 2021, the Ferrari Daytona SP3 was the Italian carmakers second entry in its Icona line, which makes limited-production cars that try to recapture the glory of an earlier era in the company's history. In this case, the Daytona SP3 was meant as a throwback to the mid-rear-engined V12 racing cars that Ferrari used to dominate races in the 1960s. It was the follow-up to the earlier Monza SP1 and SP2, respectively single- and two-seater throwbacks to the barchetta racers of the '40s and '50s.
The Daytona SP3 is a bit of a Best Of album for the Prancing Pony; it takes construction and styling cues from the LaFerrari, an uptuned engine from the 812 Competizione, and the soul of Ferrari's 1-2-3 finish at Daytona in 1967. Also, objectively, it just looks fabulous. As a limited run, not only was it expensive, but it was only available by invitation from the company itself. Also, did I mention how fabulous it looks?