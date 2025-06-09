Ram's Goin' Racing Again After More Than A Decade

Ram recently announced it's bringing back a Hemi V8 engine option in its trucks, but if you thought that would be the end of the news from the brand that basically makes just one truck and a van, you couldn't have been more mistaken. Ram also chose this weekend to announce that, after 13 years of watching from the sidelines, it will return to racing in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. And with that announcement came the reveal of the Ram 1500 NASCAR Concept that you see here.

According to the press release, the announcement also had plenty of "jaw-dropping moments" that "included a Ram 5500 hauling a custom trailer built specifically for smoky donuts, courtesy of Ram's NASCAR concept truck." Additionally, "Anderson Silva, Hall of Fame MMA icon, took to the track to shoot HEMI®-branded T-shirts into the crowd." So that was probably pretty exciting for all the seven-year-olds in the crowd, even if their parents were silently fuming that Ram dared hire a (naturalized U.S. citizen) immigrant.

"For more than a decade, customers and our dealer network asked about getting back into NASCAR. The desire was always there, but we didn't have a plan that delivered the last tenth and following just didn't fit our DNA," Ram CEO Tim Kuniskis said in a statement. "Now we have a solid plan that will set us apart from the field and will bring fresh new interest and engagement to America's motorsport."