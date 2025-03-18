Boeing's Stranded Astronauts Are Finally Flying Home After Nine Months In Space

Boeing astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams flew to the International Space Station on June 5, 2024 for an eight-day mission into space and finally, after nine months in orbit, the pair is flying back to Earth as you read this.

Wilmore and Williams have been stranded on the International Space Station since issues arose on the Boeing Starliner craft that flew them into orbit. The pair was meant to spend about a week onboard the ISS, but after problems were uncovered with Starliner's engines, they were left up there for longer. Much, much longer.

SpaceX finally launched a relief mission last week, which transported a new crew up to the ISS and allowed Wilmore, Williams and fellow NASA astronaut Nick Hague and cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov to fly home.