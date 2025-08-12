It Could Be A While Before The U.S. Sees The INEOS Fusilier, And The EV Version Might Never Appear

You could tell by Ratcliffe's comments in 2024 that he wasn't terribly psyched about having to go electric after the successful introduction of the Grenadier in 2022. "We have to have this offering, whether we like it or not," he said at the time. Most other carmakers were either leaning into EVs back then, or else lamenting that they didn't have an EV program. INEOS, by contrast, really didn't need EVs because it was simply trying to sell a throwback SUV to customers who still prized the thoroughly last-century virtues of internal-combustion. This was a business model built on petrol. INEOS's next vehicle continued that vibe: the Quartermaster is a pickup truck aimed squarely at the U.S. market.

INEOS has adjusted the Fusilier's plan. Now the company says that the gas-hybrid extended-range version will precede the EV. Given the way the EV market is going in the U.S., the EV wait could be extended. I wouldn't even be particularly surprised if the electrified Fusilier goes away completely; with EV incentives and emissions penalties being deregulated out of existence, the need to sell anything other than gas-powered vehicles in the U.S. is declining. For INEOS, this is actually pretty good news because the company is otherwise dealing with a tariff situation that it didn't have when it was growing the Grenadier business. (Quartermaster was going to face the old chicken tax tariff, but even with that impediment, INEOS figured it was the right product for the U.S. if the brand wanted to grow.)