America's Hopes For Big, Beautiful Battery Factories Will Be Ruined If Congress Passes Spending Bill

How much excess capacity are we talking about? REPEAT says 29-72%. Let's get real: an industry that isn't using a third of its capacity is going to be an industry in big trouble. But an industry that has almost three quarters of its capacity sitting idle? That's not an industry. One would need Soviet levels of aimless production to keep it going.

It's not unreasonable to ask if all those big, beautiful battery factories were going to be a good thing. Clearly, the EV market in the U.S. isn't growing at quite the pace many analysts expected. Meanwhile, EV sales have been booming in China, justifying the country's foresighted investment in battery manufacturing.

I would also point out that what's driving the Big, Beautiful Bill politically is perpetuating tax cuts – and finding spending reductions to pay for them. Unbuilt battery factories, future employment, and the fate of EVs in America aren't exactly top of mind for a GOP that needs to juke the economy before it dips into a recession. Ironically, however, the battery factory boom was poised to lift fortunes in Republican-controlled states. Just goes to show you how twisted and weird life has become for Trump-supporting lawmakers.