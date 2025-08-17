Why The US Military Still Flies The Boeing 707

The role of Boeing's 707 in modern commercial aviation simply cannot be overstated. It was the first successful jet airliner outside of the Soviet Union, and by 1955, more Americans were traveling by plane than by train for the first time ever. A similar milestone was checked in 1957, when more passengers crossed the Atlantic Ocean to and from Europe on jets than by ship, even fast ships like the SS United States. The next year, the Pan Am completed its groundbreaking transatlantic flight from New York to Paris with a B707.

In the end, the Boeing 707 may have been a little too successful, because its single-aisle design couldn't accommodate the massive number of passengers who suddenly flocked to air travel. Not to mention that its four engines were both fuel-thirsty and noisy compared to modern advancements at the time. The last U.S.-based airline to fly the Boeing 707 was Trans World Airline in 1983, while Iran's Saha Airlines took the last civil 707 flight anywhere on the globe in 2013.

According to a Facebook post from the aviation news site Flight Drama, a total of 79 Boeing 707 jets are still flying today, albeit all for government or military organizations, not scheduled passenger flights. Presumably, that doesn't account for the KC-135 tanker variant, which still numbers in the hundreds. These aircraft, while old, are prized for their durable construction, versatility, and long cruising range. To that end, many have been updated with new engines and electronics to keep them viable.