The Last Fastest Ocean Liner Starts Its Final Voyage To The Bottom Of The Ocean

You might think that the last great ocean liner to set a high speed record for crossing the Atlantic Ocean would be proudly on display somewhere or used as a floating restaurant for the rich and famous, but it isn't. Instead, the SS United States sat at a dock in Philadelphia for almost 30 years rusting away while anyone and everyone argued about its future. The rusting shell of the last fastest ocean liner finally set sail once again last week, but the journey will be the ship's final voyage and will end at the bottom of the ocean.

American ocean liner the SS United States was once the fastest liner in the world after it crossed the Atlantic Ocean eastbound in three days and ten hours in 1952. A lot has changed since the 1950s, though, and now if you want to get from New York to London you fly instead of spending days at sea.

As a result, the ship went out of service in the 1960s and changed hands several times. It's since spent the last 30 years rusting away at a dock in Philadelphia, but finally set sail once again last week when it was towed out of Philly on its final voyage.

The journey will see the SS United States travel from the east coast down to Florida and the Gulf of Mexico, where it will be sunk to create an enormous artificial reef, reports the New York Times.