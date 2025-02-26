Durango Hellcat Owners Take Dodge To Court Over 'Bait And Switch'

Then, in the summer of 2022, Dodge announced that the Durango Hellcat would return for the 2023 model year, which immediately pissed off existing owners — some were so mad that they took legal action. In March 2023, seven Durango Hellcat owners filed a suit in the U.S. District Court in Delaware against Dodge. Their argument? Dodge misled buyers of the original run of Durango Hellcats by continuing the SUV's production. The owners claim that had they known Dodge would make more Durango Hellcats after initially saying it would be a one year only model, they wouldn't have paid so much for one at the dealer. According to Car Complaints, the owners reference both Tim Kuniskis' statements about the Hellcat being available for just one year and Dodge's promomotional and press materials as evidence for the case.

At the end of the day, this drama is all about value. The suit mentions that Dodge's implication that the Durango Hellcat would be a limited edition led the owners to purchase the SUVs as a "suitable investment." From Car Complaints:

"The lawsuit alleges the plaintiffs purchased their SUVs as a "suitable investment," the implication being the 2021 SRT Hellcat was to be a "limited edition" vehicle that was never to be built again. The motion says: "Each Plaintiff alleges that they purchased the SRT Hellcat based upon Defendants' representations that it was a 'limited edition,' 'one-year model run only,' making it a 'suitable investment' and 'eventual collector's item.'"

Dodge and the owners came close to resolving the case and had entered into mediation, but things fell through and the owners took the brand back to court.