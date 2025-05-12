Trump EPA Head Says He Is 'Fixing' Auto Start/Stop

Many shoot-from-the-hip detractors will offer that start/stop must have an adverse effect on the longevity of a car's electrical system, though you may be surprised to learn that automakers typically engineer things like starters, batteries, and alternators to handle the rigors of starting your engine thousands of times for years of operation. There isn't evidence of additional wear and tear on your engine's internals, either, as most start/stop systems don't function until the engine has reached proper operating temperatures, and typically pre-oil the bearings. Many cars equipped with automatic start/stop will also feature a button that allows the driver to turn off the system if they find it intrusive or annoying.

In my eyes, this isn't really a problem that needs solving as much as it is a solution that may, or may not, benefit from some minor refining. I suppose there could be an argument for removing the incentives pushing automakers to include the tech, as it's basically an industry standard at this point, but that doesn't seem to be the tack Mr. Zeldin is taking. I'm chalking this up to yet another Trump Administration grievance that is based on little more than creating more fuel for the culture war fire. Somehow your engine turning off at stop lights to save you money on fuel is so-called woke or anti-American, I guess? For a variety of reasons, this doesn't seem like it should even rise to the desk of the head of the EPA. If anything this is an act of environmental destruction.