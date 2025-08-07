What Do You Want To See From A 21st Century Ford Model T?
The automotive industry is in a precarious position thanks primarily to President Trump and his nonsensical tariffs. As the rest of the world shifts to large-scale EV adoption and sustainable energy production, Trump and his cronies in charge of federal agencies have launched a full-scale attack on those two industries in the U.S., leaving automakers reeling. It's all but going to take a paradigm shift for car companies to overcome the economic uncertainties of the moment, and Ford's CEO Jim Farley thinks he has the answer. During Ford's second-quarter earnings call last week, he announced that Ford will unveil a long-awaited cheap EV platform on August 11, and said, "This is a Model T moment for us at Ford."
As a refresher, the Model T completely revolutionized the global automotive industry. It was the first automobile to be mass produced on a moving assembly line, thus drastically lowering the cost of an automobile, and making personal transport possible for millions of people. Over the course of its 19-year production run, Ford sold over 15 million Model Ts, making it one of the most important and best-selling cars of the 20th century. So what do you want to see from this fabled 21st century Model T?
Whatever it is, it has to be cheap
I'm skeptical about the possibility of any car truly being as influential as the Model T was, especially an EV in our current political climate, but whatever it is, it'll have to be cheap. With inflation up and the value of the dollar nosediving, it's no secret that a lot of Americans are facing financial difficulties at the moment. I think in order for an EV to be a 21st century Model T, it's going to have to be cheap — like, really cheap. I'm talking under $25,000 at least; under $20,000 would be better. In 1919, a new Ford Model T sold for around $600. Adjusted for inflation that equates to about $11,700 in 2025, so if Ford could hit even close to that price point, we might have a 21st century Model T on our hands.
Beyond a low price, it'll have to have a reasonable range with reasonable charging speeds and realistically be SUV-esque in order to win over modern car buyers. Take the Chevrolet Equinox EV for example. It's an affordable EVs with a very reasonable range and charge speeds, and though it's selling well, it's no Model T. A cheap price doesn't provide a charging solution for the millions of Americans who can't charge at home. There are lots of hurdles that this upcoming EV needs to clear, and though I'm skeptical, I'm hopeful. What do you want to see from a 21st century Model T? Let us know in the comments.