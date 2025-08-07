What Do You Want To See From A 21st Century Ford Model T?

I'm skeptical about the possibility of any car truly being as influential as the Model T was, especially an EV in our current political climate, but whatever it is, it'll have to be cheap. With inflation up and the value of the dollar nosediving, it's no secret that a lot of Americans are facing financial difficulties at the moment. I think in order for an EV to be a 21st century Model T, it's going to have to be cheap — like, really cheap. I'm talking under $25,000 at least; under $20,000 would be better. In 1919, a new Ford Model T sold for around $600. Adjusted for inflation that equates to about $11,700 in 2025, so if Ford could hit even close to that price point, we might have a 21st century Model T on our hands.

Beyond a low price, it'll have to have a reasonable range with reasonable charging speeds and realistically be SUV-esque in order to win over modern car buyers. Take the Chevrolet Equinox EV for example. It's an affordable EVs with a very reasonable range and charge speeds, and though it's selling well, it's no Model T. A cheap price doesn't provide a charging solution for the millions of Americans who can't charge at home. There are lots of hurdles that this upcoming EV needs to clear, and though I'm skeptical, I'm hopeful. What do you want to see from a 21st century Model T? Let us know in the comments.