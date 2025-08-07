How Soon Can McLaren Lock Up The F1 Title? Let's Do The Math

It's the question no one thought they'd be asking back in March, yet here we are — smack in the middle of the 2025 F1 summer break. The papaya rockets from Woking are threatening to run away with the whole shebang before sunscreen season even ends. McLaren has been on such a tear, it's made Ferrari look less like a title threat and more like they're fighting Kick Sauber for 7th. The dominance has been so thorough that the championship conversation has shifted from if — to when.

Remember "Goldilocks and the Three Bears?" McLaren does — and it's not settling for "just right." This team is scorching hot porridge — but what could happen if their porridge is cooled by an F1 mechanic with a dry ice blower? As it stands, McLaren is sitting pretty with a commanding 559 points in the Constructors' Championship, while their nearest competitor, and we use that term loosely, Ferrari trails with 260. That's a 299-point gap. With a "best case scenario" of 475 points left on the table for any one team to secure with the remaining races and sprints, the math is starting to look pretty grim for the Tifosi. In a perfect, almost comical, best-case scenario for McLaren — where they continue to bang out 1-2 finishes and sweep all the sprint races — they could mathematically clinch the title at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku. For those flipping back through your calendars, that's race 17 of 24. They could be popping champagne corks while the rest of the grid is still figuring out their mid-season upgrades.