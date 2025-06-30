If the constructors' championship is a foregone conclusion for McLaren, the World Drivers' Championship wall all-but-certainly go to a Papaya driver in 2025. Any hopes Max Verstappen had of repeating as champion this year were finally dashed at the Austrian Grand Prix. Red Bull built a car specifically for Max and seemingly nobody else can drive it to anything resembling results, putting all of their points eggs in a single basket, and it seems the basket has a hole in it. Red Bull brought car upgrades to Spielberg, but they only seemed to push the car further away from the top step with Max qualifying down in seventh, nearly a full second off the McLaren pace, and behind his previous teammate demoted to the Racing Bulls team, Liam Lawson.

When the Mercedes of Kimi Antonelli speared headlong into Max on the first lap, taking both drivers out of the race, that was effectively the end of any challenge Max might have been able to mount for the 2025 season. With just 155 points to championship leader Oscar Piastri's 216, Max would need back-to-back-to-back wins with back-to-back-to-back double-retirements for McLaren to gain the championship lead, and neither pieces of that puzzle seem feasible. Max doesn't have the car, and McLaren just doesn't miss. For the remaining races Max would need to outscore Oscar by 5 points per weekend to become champion.

The two McLaren drivers are basically neck and neck with Oscar's points lead shrinking to just 15 points following Lando's victory on Sunday. The team has already said it will let the drivers fight, and the strategic scrap the two had this weekend proved that out. Nobody has their number, so they just have to race it out between them. Whichever of them pulls it off will see McLaren's first double-championship since Ayrton Senna in 1991.