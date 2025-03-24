Ferrari Promises To Learn From The First Double Disqualification In Team History

While Formula 1 intended to celebrate the past during its 75th anniversary season, the series delivered a never-before-seen moment in the world championship's history: a Ferrari double disqualification. The Italian team's red racing machines were excluded from the Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai last Sunday after both failed post-race technical inspection. With hopes high after Lewis Hamilton's first-ever Ferrari victory in Saturday's sprint race, Ferrari disappointed once again.

Hamilton struggled to pull the same pace out of his Ferrari on Saturday and eventually decided to let his teammate Charles Leclerc pass him for fifth place. The Ferraris would cross the line in that order, however, the solid double points finish would amount to no points. Leclerc's car was found to be underweight by roughly 2.2 pounds, and Hamilton's car had excessive wear on its underfloor skid plank. In a release, Ferrari admitted fault and said: