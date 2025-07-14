As If The C8 ZR1X's 1,250 Horsepower Isn't Enough, Chief Corvette Engineer Hints At An Even Wilder Model

We've hardly had a chance to wrap our heads around the absurdity of the 1,250-horsepower, 233 mph-capable Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X after it was unveiled last month, and Corvette's chief engineer Tony Roma is already hinting at the possibility of an even wilder C8. The Corvette ZR1X and its hybrid V8 powertrain may be the quickest, fastest, and most powerful performance car that Chevrolet has ever produced, but the latest hints add the wonderful qualifier of ...for now.

In an interview with Top Gear, Roma said, "the ZR1X is not the end of the story, it's just the latest chapter." He goes on to say that the C8 Corvette's mid-engine platform is proving to be very capable, and that the engineering team is on board with pushing the Corvette's limits even further.

The ZR1X uses a twin-turbocharged version of the 5.5-liter LT7 V8 found in the already very powerful Corvette Z06 to drive the rear wheels, and a front axle–mounted electric motor sending power to the front wheels. Its electric motor is slightly more powerful than the front axle motor in the Corvette E-Ray, the other high-performance version of the C8.