Subaru's StarTex Material Is Basically A Wet Suit For Your Seats

Stepping into a Subaru with StarTex feels like sliding into your wet suit — minus the chilly ocean splash. This synthetic polyurethane material debuted on the 2020 Subaru Outback to appeal to the kind of people who reality-check their car's interior after muddy hikes or spilled sports drinks. Now it's available on newer models including the capable Forester Wilderness and the Solterra, the first all-electric from Subaru. It's vegan-friendly, made with recycled polyethylene terephthalate (PET) backing. That means no leather stains, and no coffee-spill or dog-puke drama that blends into fabric forever.

StarTex is tough and waterproof, two of its best features. Perfect for outdoorsy folks who say, "Let's hit the trail in the Crosstrek and go kayaking in the lake." And yes, Reddit users often compare it to wet-suit feel: flexible, grippy, and quick-dry. Owners rave that when they beat up the seats with the elements, it wipes clean immediately. Its breathability and outdoor resilience, especially in sunlight and heat, are highly noted, too. It's far more durable than leather, cloth, or vinyl, even after repeated cleanings. It's softer to touch than expected, without the plastic feel. And compared to leatherette, StarTex doesn't stink, doesn't crack, and doesn't stain if you actually drive through the real world, not just look in the showroom.