The Best Way To Clean Your Dirty Car Seats, Whether They're Cloth Or Leather

Between kids, pets, and the occasional spilled latte, car seats can get downright gross. You don't necessarily have to hire a professional detailer — the internet is full of step‑by‑step guides and hacks for cleaning them yourself, whether they're cloth or leather.

Let's begin with some upholstery cleaning basics. Start by vacuuming to remove loose debris, but go gentle if your seats are leather. This prevents dirt from turning into mud. No matter the material, always start at the top of the seat and work your way down. Dirt falls with gravity, and cleaning top to bottom means you won't re-soil clean areas. Go easy on the water, to dampen but not saturate. Excess water can seep into the foam and padding, leading to mildew or a musty smell you won't be able to shake. When you're done, finish with one final vacuuming to get rid of any dirt that worked its way loose during the cleaning process.

Now that we've outlined the essential rules, here are some of the best techniques we've found to get rid of grease, grime, and whatever nasty messes your car seats have managed to acquire.