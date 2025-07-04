These Cars Have The Best Interiors Of All Time
I'm very particular when it comes to interiors. If an otherwise lovely car isn't a nice place to spend time, it can ruin the whole experience. On the flip side, if an otherwise OK car has a lovely interior, it can elevate the whole experience. Basically, what I'm saying is that the quality of an interior is incredibly important. That Idea is what led me to my question from last week.
I wanted you all to tell me what cars you think have the best interiors of all time. As expected, you handsome devils delivered. We've got all different sorts of interiors, from the highest-end luxury to purpose-built sports cars and everything in between. Some of you also took the time to question my judgment on the L322 having the best interior ever, but I'll ignore that because you're so wrong about it.
Anyway, that's enough out of me. Head on down below and check out what cars your fellow Jalops think have the best interiors of all time. Are you sad that your suggestion didn't make the list? Too bad! This is my house. These are my rules.
K.I.T.T.
That's easy, KITT. Lights, buttons, gadgets, monitors, what more can a 8 year old want?
Submitted by: Tiago Bastos
Jaguar XK8 & XJ8
The Jaguar XK8 and XJ8. They were the last of the Jags with the heavy wood trim interior that you just don't see anymore. I'll never understand why that became associated with old people and became un-cool because those interiors are gorgeous.
The XK8 specifically has the wooden dash in the shape of the wing from the Spitfire since they were built in the same factory. Couple that with the wood steering wheel and leather everything?
The modern plastic-everywhere interiors of BMW and Mercedes just can't compare to the old school British wood and leather on every surface
Submitted by: Travis James
991 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring
991 GT3 Touring, one of the best interiors ever. Still had real bottons, manual trans, 3 pedals, perfect seats and the sounds from that engine I will never forget.
Submitted by: Phillip Morgan
Lincoln Town Car
It has to be the Lincoln Town Car. There's a reason why they are everywhere at airports. The interior perfectly combines form and function. If you are a businessman who just got off a long flight and into a limousine service, you would be greeted with rich wood paneling and leather seats. As you sat down, still wearing your formal best, the abundant head and leg room felt like heaven after a cramped airplane seat. You may not have noticed it but the smooth interior gave you an opportunity to decompress as you were shuttled from airport to hotel.
Submitted by: Giantsgiants
Pagani Huayra
The Pagani Huayra, if only for that wild shifter and jewel-like dash.
Submitted by: Peter Mandics
Honda S2000
Easy – Honda S2000, with it's futuristic tach and speedometer combo, everything within reach with plenty of switches, it's by far my favorite. The steering wheel, the shifter, everything was just very well put together, esp. considering that it wasn't ridiculously expensive
Submitted by: TheTerrible
Lexus IS300
The 2002 Lexus IS300 had a pretty great interior in its time. Unlike anything on the market at the time, especially at that price point.
Submitted by: Phillip Morgan
TVR Cerbera
I remember sitting in one at a motor show back in 1996 when it was unveiled. It was perfect.
Submitted by: Moe Thompson
Ford Taurus
2010+ Ford Taurus. I had a 2012 for a few years and I loved the interior. The dashboard had a dual cowl design similar to the Mustang and the center console, radio and top of the dashboard all flowed together really smooth. I preferred the 2010-2012 as I thought the gauges, steering wheel and center stack all looked nicer. The interior reminded me of a cockpit.
Submitted by: Harley Beers
Spyker C8
The Spyker C8. It feels retro without being kitschy and the shifter alone is a work of art. I love the aviation references like the steering wheel, gauges, and switches.
&
Spyker C8 interior is a steampunk wetdream and I love it.
Submitted by: Todd & potbellyjoe