Just A Few Extra EVs In Your Neighborhood Might Save You From An Asthma Attack

The world needs to get off fossil fuels, and fast — it's been clear for a while that a warming planet is going to have catastrophic consequences on sea levels, fresh water sources, and ecosystems. As if that weren't enough, exhaust fumes can also wreak havoc on air quality and public health, as Los Angeles discovered when it became choked with smog in the mid-20th century. Thankfully, stricter EPA standards tamped down on (though didn't fully solve) the problem, and there's absolutely no way the EPA would ever go back on— oh, wait, uh, forget that part.

Zero emission vehicles like EVs, plug-in hybrids and hydrogen cars have long been talked about as a key part of the solution to global warming, but what about public health? Would driving around in a refreshed Chevy Bolt actually make your neighbors live longer? Well, according to a new study out of the University of Southern California, the answer is yes, actually.

As the USC scientists note in their report, a number of studies have been done based on projections of pollution and public health, but until now, there hadn't been one on actual real-world data. With California's relatively high adoption rate for EVs, the team was able to comb through data from 2013 to 2019 to see what impact electrification was actually having. How's this for an effect: An increase of just 20 ZEVs per 1,000 people resulted in a 3.2% drop in asthma-related visits to the emergency room. That's an enormous health benefit for just 20 cars.