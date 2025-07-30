Tesla's S3XY Era Is Coming To A Close As It Stops Taking New Orders For Model S And Model X In Europe

Things don't look great for Tesla's largest two models. Even U.S. sales numbers of these models has dwindled; Tesla lumped Q1 sales figures for its Model S and Model X together and still only managed a figure of 5,100 units sold for the two cars combined. The Model S has topped the list of fastest depreciating new cars for a while now, despite receiving incremental improvements, and competition for the two once-dominating EVs has multiplied. Since their release, several other carmakers have released better-driving, more luxurious, and more spacious models than the antique Model S and aging Model X.

The Tesla Model 3 compact sedan and Model Y compact crossover sell at a much more attainable price point than their older siblings, which has helped to make them extremely popular among new car buyers. The Model Y was the best-selling car in the world in 2023, but since then it has experienced a decline for various reasons, too. We've discussed how the once-groundbreaking EV maker has fallen away from its role as an industry innovator, and that's likely going to continue as more EVs adopt the NACS charge port and gain access to the Tesla Supercharger network.

The outlook for Tesla's first mainstream models is getting more and more grim as months pass. Regardless of the reasons behind their decline in popularity, this signals trouble for Tesla, despite Musk's joke of a model naming structure. If this is how you're finding out that Tesla CEO Elon Musk intentionally chose to sell cars with model names that can combine to spell the word S3XY, I envy you. But it's true; that's the logic, if you can call it that, behind Tesla's naming structure. We'll have to wait and see what brilliant thing Musk does with his EV company next, and if it can repair the brand's tarnished global image.