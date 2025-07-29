Australians Get To Keep Apple CarPlay And Android Auto In Their Cadillac EVs, But You Don't
Cadillac has caught a pretty solid amount of flak for removing Apple CarPlay and Android Auto from its electric vehicles. Other than the Lyriq — which was designed and engineered before this edict came down from on high — you've got to get used to Cadillac's native infotainment system. That's not exactly the end of the world, considering Caddy's infotainment is very solid, but many folks still aren't thrilled with the decision.
If you want a Cadillac EV and you yearn for smartphone mirroring on your center screen, you've only got one option (other than buying a Lyriq). You've got to go to Australia or New Zealand. That's right. The folks down under get the privilege of using CarPlay and Android Auto while also gaining access to a suite of other connected services, according to a report from Australia's CarExpert.
"All Cadillac Lyriq, Lyriq-V, Vistiq and Optiq vehicles coming to Australia and New Zealand will offer Cadillac Connected Services as well as wireless smartphone projection, which is currently available in Lyriq models (i.e. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto)," said a GM spokesperson.
Not coming to America
Right now, there's no word on whether or not other GM EVs from Chevy and GMC will get CarPlay, but it's extremely unlike that us Americans will get it. I reached out to General Motors for a comment on the situation, and here's what a spokesperson told me:
While infotainment features vary by region based on network capabilities and OnStar service availability, we remain committed to the strategic rollout of our native platform, which is designed to deliver more personalization and features through deeper vehicle integration.
General Motors is one of the few automakers, including Rivian and Tesla, that have said "no, thank you" to phone mirroring.
Whether you love the decision or hate it because you miss using CarPlay, it's sort of a moot point. General Motors isn't going to change its mind about this, and honestly, that's OK. GM's infotainment — especially in its EVs — is one of the best in the industry. Not only is it easy to use, it's got plenty of functionality, and with Google built in you get all sorts of great stuff like access to Google Maps right on your dashboard.