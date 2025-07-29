Australians Get To Keep Apple CarPlay And Android Auto In Their Cadillac EVs, But You Don't

Right now, there's no word on whether or not other GM EVs from Chevy and GMC will get CarPlay, but it's extremely unlike that us Americans will get it. I reached out to General Motors for a comment on the situation, and here's what a spokesperson told me:

While infotainment features vary by region based on network capabilities and OnStar service availability, we remain committed to the strategic rollout of our native platform, which is designed to deliver more personalization and features through deeper vehicle integration.

General Motors is one of the few automakers, including Rivian and Tesla, that have said "no, thank you" to phone mirroring.

Whether you love the decision or hate it because you miss using CarPlay, it's sort of a moot point. General Motors isn't going to change its mind about this, and honestly, that's OK. GM's infotainment — especially in its EVs — is one of the best in the industry. Not only is it easy to use, it's got plenty of functionality, and with Google built in you get all sorts of great stuff like access to Google Maps right on your dashboard.