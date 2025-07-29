NASA Wants To Drop Helicopter Drones On Mars To Scout For Manned Landing Sites

In 2021, NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab successfully launched the first powered flight on another planet with the Ingenuity drone helicopter, co-developed with AeroVironment, Inc. Now, the two are proposing to do it again, with one big change: They want to launch not one, but six new helicopters, and what's more, they want to launch them as they're descending from Mars orbit. Why bother with this pesky "ground" you speak of? Much cheaper to lift off when you're already in the air.

The mission is called Skyfall, which I guess no one told them was also the name of a James Bond movie. The idea is for a capsule to drop down towards the Martian surface, open up before it impacts, and out will fly the six helicopters. Each drone will then fly a different route, using cameras and radar to scan what's underneath the surface. This will hopefully detect water, ice, or other resources that would make for a good landing site for an eventual manned mission to the red planet.

It's even possible that this process could "advance the nation's quest to discover whether Mars was ever habitable." Could a robot helicopter dropped from space find aliens on another planet? Probably not, but also, please yes.