NASA Is Ditching The Military To Privatize Astronaut Rescue

The contract tender that NASA published online highlights all the aspects of astronaut crew rescue services that a private company must cover. First, the contractor's rescuers would be the first to approach the capsule, open the hatch, help the astronauts egress the spacecraft, and provide medical support. The space agency mandates "a minimum of 1 rescuer to 1 astronaut ratio," in case a contractor ever considers reducing personnel to cut costs.

Prospective contractors must also provide services for all conceived emergency situations, like a launch aborted on the pad or during the ascent. If there's an emergency during a mission, rescuers must be ready for an unscheduled landing at a pre-defined water region somewhere on the planet within 24 hours. Should the worst happen, the contractor would perform search and rescue duties as well as "transport any human remains to a defined point for transit to Dover Air Force Base."

I understand the need to reduce the cost for space operations, but rescue services aren't the place I'd consider looking for efficiencies. Say what you will about overspending at the Pentagon, I feel confident that the Department of Defense could put the necessary rescue personnel anywhere on the planet within 24 hours every single time.